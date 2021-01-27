To the Editor:
After it became a certainty that Joe Biden was going to be the next president, I looked inward and vowed to do what no Democrat did for Donald Trump---to approach the new administration with an open mind and give Joe the benefit of the doubt. In his inauguration speech, Joe said that he would represent all Americans, not just those that voted for him, and pledged that his goal was “unity”. That seemed to be a good start. He then proceeded to slander me by not-so-subtly insinuating that I was a “white supremacist” and a “right-wing domestic terrorist” and vowing to eliminate the threat while not saying a peep about Antifa and the Marxist BLM organization.
Then, Joe went to the White House and signed 17 executive orders and that’s when he betrayed 75+ million Americans he had solemnly promised to represent just a few hours prior. Maybe the WHO had learned its lesson when Trump correctly withdrew last year after the COVID debacle and their role in hiding China’s complicity in spreading the virus worldwide. OK, I can live with that one. Next, Joe signed an order to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, a deal where the U.S. has to pay for the incompetence and refusal of major polluting countries while giving the world’s largest polluters (China, Russia, and India) a ‘free pass” for 10 years. This insane treaty was agreed to by Obama (and Joe) 6 years ago and was identified as the worst deal that the U.S. had ever entered into because we were screwed over and taken for suckers. The U.S. is already in compliance with almost all of the goals, but we were then expected to finance the transgressions of the rest of the world.
Joe wants to rejoin the Iran Nuclear Agreement. This deal was even worse than the Paris Climate Accords, as if anyone ever thought that any deal could be worse. It was. Trump was 100% correct in withdrawing from this idiocy and madness. Iran is currently on its knees as the result of US sanctions and will soon be forced to comply with what they agreed to, which wasn’t much but would be effective in keeping them from getting a nuclear weapon (and using it on Israel). The US bent over and grabbed its ankles when Obama sent them pallets of US dollars and then Iran used the money to finance terrorism.
The U.S. is currently “energy independent”, thanks to Trump’s brilliant foresight and leadership. Now, Joe is stopping the much-needed Keystone Pipeline and putting a halt on any new leases in ANWR. Pure madness. After naysayers screamed that the pipeline and drilling would destroy the environment, just the opposite was the result and energy prices fell, putting America in a better position than it had ever been.
Another executive order dismantles the 1776 Commission, which was put together to insure that the history being slowly re-written by liberals to demonize and blame America for all of the ills of the world and to make us look like evil personified. This is the greatest nation in the history of the world and has made mistakes as it grew, but always rose to meet any challenge and took steps to improve every area of life. You live and learn. I learned that while Trump put America first, Joe is doing everything possible to degrade America and put the needs of its citizens behind the wants of the rest of the world. He proclaims himself to be a Christian and makes a big show of going to mass, but supports abortion and the killing of the unborn. Hypocrite.
If he truly wants “unity”, the first thing he needs to do is to call Schumer and Pelosi and tell them to drop this incredulous threat of impeachment of Donald Trump. For one, Trump is now a private citizen and a Senate trial would just be animosity, loathing, and political revenge on the part of the Democrats, nothing more. The House impeachment was a sham, with no witnesses and no way for Trump to defend himself against patently false accusations and racist attacks.
Joe’s dastardly deeds expose his hollow words. I will be praying for our nation, because we need God’s providence and protection now more than ever.
John Ricketson
South Monroe County