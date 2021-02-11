For those Monroe Countians who are already either planning to replace dilapidated wood duck boxes or erect some for the first time in hopes woodies will use them this year, the arrival of February is a reminder that now is the time to act.
Although some woodies are already nesting in the southern half of the state, the vast majority of the wood ducks that nest in Monroe County will not do so for several weeks.
Since the 1930’s, the use of wood duck nest boxes has played a key role in restoring wood duck populations throughout the country. Prior to that time, wood ducks nested in tree cavities that formed naturally or in those created principally by the pileated woodpeckers.
Historically, I am certain nesting and roosting cavities chiseled out by ivory-billed woodpeckers also served as wood duck nesting sites. However, when the mature forests were logged throughout the wood duck’s breeding range, it became difficult, if not impossible, for woodies to find places to nest.
Over the decades, modifications in the design of wood duck nests as well as materials used in their construction have been tested in an effort to improve the wood duck use. For example, as a substitute for wood, nesting structures have been fashioned from metal and plastic.
Horizontal boxes were tested. After all was said and done, biologists settled on the size and design of what we all associate with a traditional wood duck nest. To many, it looks like a bluebird box on steroids.
If you are planning to replace dilapidated boxes or erect new ones, you might want to use boxes that are a bit larger than the ones you are currently using. This is particularly true if dump nesting is a problem.
In the case of wood ducks, dump nesting simply refers to more than one hen laying her eggs in the same box. Typically, a hen wood duck lays a clutch of 10-12 eggs. However, the presence of many more eggs in the same nest box is a sure sign that dump nesting has occurred. Remarkably, as many as 75 wood duck eggs have been discovered in a single box.
Since it is not physically possible for a single bird to incubate that many eggs, either she abandons the nest or vainly attempts to incubate the eggs. In either case, the net result is few, if any, ducklings fledge from a wood duck box containing a dump nest.
Dump nesting is more prevalent when the number of wood duck pairs wanting to nest in an area exceeds the availability of natural nesting cavities or wood duck boxes in that locale. This problem can be mitigated to some extent if there is enough habitat available to add additional boxes. However, even then eventually you will reach a point when the addition of more boxes will not solve the problem.
Wildlife researches at Mississippi State University launched a study to see if the physical dimensions of a box can discourage dump nesting. They compared the numbers of ducks produced in boxes that were roughly a foot wider and 20 inches taller to boxes made using smaller, traditional nest box dimensions. The researchers then compared dump nesting rates and numbers of young reared in larger boxes to those that occurred in smaller nesting structures.
The results of their study revealed that far more ducklings fledged from larger boxes than from smaller boxes. Their findings revealed that whereas an average of only one duckling was reared per smaller box, the larger boxes averaged fledging four ducklings per box.
It will be interesting to see if these findings can be replicated in other parts of the country. In the meantime, if you see a high rate of dump nesting is occurring in your beaver pond or wetland, you might want to construct and erect some of these larger boxes. Of course the boxes will be heavier and, therefore, more difficult to work with, but I believe it would be worth a try.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.