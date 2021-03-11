The other day, I heard someone say, “Thank my lucky stars!” This expression got me to thinking about some common myths and superstitions that people have embraced for centuries. For example, are you “spooked” if a black cat crosses your path? At one time, people thought witches could transform themselves into black cats. What about breaking a mirror, does this really bring seven years of bad luck? What about the dreaded ladder? If you walk under a ladder, will that cause bad luck? Step on a crack, and break your mother’s back. If that’s true, I’ve stepped on enough cracks to break everyone’s back! Cover your mouth when you sneeze, because your soul may leave your body. I don’t think anyone believes this anymore, but this is why we still say, “Bless you” to someone who sneezes.
WHEN YOU research the origins behind these beliefs, you will find that they are a mixture of pagan folklore and erroneous Christian theology. Many superstitions can be traced back to fear of evil spirits. Superstition says that a devil waits over your left shoulder. If you spill salt (which was considered bad luck), then take a pinch of salt and throw it over your left shoulder and it would land in the devil’s eyes. This would cause him to leave, and your bad luck would be averted.
LET’S TALK about good luck myths, because there are plenty of those around too. For example, carrying a rabbit’s foot is considered lucky (for everyone, but the rabbit of course)! Find a penny, pick it up and you will have good luck throughout the day. A $20 bill would be more to my liking. Hanging a horseshoe over the entrance to your home is thought to bring good luck. Make a wish, and successfully blow out all the candles on your birthday cake and your wish will come true. In my case, this would be a futile exercise, because there would be 60 plus candles to extinguish. I’m full of hot air, but not enough to blow out a potential fire hazard. The other day, I saw a 4-leaf clover dangling from the end of a key chain. Ah, leave it up to the Irish to come up with this good luck charm. Find a 4-leaf clover and according to tradition, each leaf is believed to represent something: the first is for faith, the second is for hope, the third is for love and the fourth is for luck.
THANK GOD, I don’t worry about placating devils; black cats make great pets and I’ll leave 4-leaf clovers to fictitious leprechauns. Lucky stars? Gotta toss this one out too. Stars do not hold some mysterious power or influence over my life or destiny. An omnipotent God does! The Bible assures me that my life and times are in His capable hands. I personally do not place any credence in good luck or bad luck. And, I definitely do not thank my “lucky stars” when things are going well. However, I do occasionally like to eat Lucky Charms cereal for breakfast. It’s a great mixture of stars, clovers and horse shoes to mention a few.
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.