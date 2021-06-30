Recent election cycles, I attended the public debates for candidates seeking election to the Monroe County Board of Education (BOE). BOE elections are supposed to be non-partisan, meaning we shouldn’t know the candidate’s political ideology. During the debates, the moderator asked the candidates “Who did you support for president in the last election?” You should have heard the screams of angst by several of the candidates, and their supporters, as they yelled back, “How dare you ask my political ideology? I care about the children and that’s all you need to know.” They refused to answer the question. It was obvious that several BOE members did not want voters to know their political ideology. Why is it important to know the political leanings of our “non-partisan” candidates? After all, aren’t teaching English, math, and science non-political activities? It’s important because, in today’s society, nothing is non-partisan; everything is political, especially education and school board decisions. Let me explain.
Right now, all across America, high schools, universities, and local school boards are pushing a leftist, Marxist ideology; an ideology that would make dictators Stalin and Castro proud. The Marxist ideology is being taught under a guise called Critical Race Theory (CRT). What is CRT? Well, what the leftist and Dems say it is, and what it actually is are two different things. Democrats, college professors, and local BOE’s claim that CRT is merely telling the truth about slavery and about racism in America. They use buzzwords such as “racial equity,” “systemic racism,” and “inclusion.” They claim that America has many past sins, and we must acknowledge those sins. That’s true. America isn’t perfect, never claimed to be. Except for Jesus, every individual has sinned; so too, every country has sinned, some more than others. However, I’ve never read a single U.S. history book that hasn’t discussed slavery, Jim Crow laws, segregation, and other racial issues and racial problems. So, what’s CRT really all about?
CRT is a racist ideology that claims America was founded upon racism and founded to preserve slavery. Thus, to correct past sins, in the year 2021, every institution and every social interaction must be viewed in terms of race. Doing so starts with Whites admitting they have “white privilege,” and white privilege has oppressed minorities, specifically Blacks. Proponents of CRT claim to pursue “anti-racism” but they do so by being racist. How are they racist? Advocates of CRT want to end admittances, graduations, employment, and promotions based on merit, or objective truth, or on the “content of one’s character”. Instead we must admit, graduate, hire, and advance people centered on race-based policies, i.e. skin color. Every single tenet of CRT is the exact opposite of what MLK, Jr taught. CRT is a return to racism by teaching school children to become racist. It literally pits one racial group against another based solely on race. Get this, to insure that you don’t oppose CRT, they label you a racist if you don’t agree.
Critical Race Theory, in addition to promoting racism, is completely false. To believe CRT, you must believe that the reasons our Founding Fathers wanted to break from Great Britain had nothing to do with the enumerated grievances in the Declaration of Independence; rather it was to preserve slavery. And preserving slavery and advancing racism has been the driving ideology ever since. Who and why would somebody come up with such nonsense? In short, communists and leftists would advance such a theory. The underlying basis of communism is class struggle – the oppressed class (the proletariat) against the oppressors (the bourgeoisie). In the 19th and early 20th century Europe, there was a clear oppressed class (the poor) and oppressors (wealthy).
Not so in America, our divide was along racial lines. However, we fought a civil war, enacted amendments, and passed laws to overcome those racial barriers. In America there is no “class struggle.” Look around, black, white, male, female, immigrant or native; anyone can be as successful or unsuccessful as they desire. Unlike most parts of the world, in America, there is no class or caste system that prevents upward mobility or keeps a poor person from becoming wealthy or prevents a wealthy person from losing everything. The world knows this, and that’s why millions risk their lives to get here. Any disparities between racial groups have little to do with skin color. But that doesn’t fit with the left’s narrative. They need a reason for conflict and confrontation. Since class wouldn’t work, they settled on race. They’ve gone “all in” on racial divisiveness. It’s everywhere – schools, government organizations, the media, even the military are advancing CRT.
You might say, “This doesn’t apply to me because my kids are long out of school.” Or you never had children in the school system. That doesn’t matter. The evilness of CRT should move everyone to action. Who do you think will be our future leaders? That’s correct, children being brainwashed that America is racist and that white people have always oppressed others will become our future mayors, county commissioners, state representatives, Congressmen, government workers, members of the military, teachers, etc. This communist indoctrination and encroachment into society has been ongoing for decades. It slowed last year when President Trump signed an executive order banning CRT instruction in federal agencies but Biden rescinded that his first day in office. Then with the pandemic, and children attending school online, parents and patriots became aware of CRT’s prevalence.
Parents are just now realizing they must fight back against school boards and school districts that want to indoctrinate their children, nowhere more so than Loudon County, VA. There, hundreds of parents have pushed back against CRT being taught in their schools. They’ve had enough and are fighting mad to keep their children from being propagandized into believing that someone is guilty because of skin color. The Loudon County BOE members are very upset that they’ve been exposed.
Weekly Thought: Keeping CRT out of our schools is the hill to die on. That’s why we must know the political ideology of BOE candidates and members.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.