A couple of weeks ago, I went to the Subway restaurant in the Plantation Hill Shopping Center in Forsyth to buy some sandwiches for dinner. The line was long and I was standing near an elderly lady who struck up a conversation with a young black law officer in front of her. The young man was a S.W.A.T. officer and I heard the elderly lady say, “My husband and I love watching S.W.A.T. on TV.” Then she paused and placed her hand on the young man’s shoulder and said, “Your job can be very dangerous can’t it?” He modestly replied, “Yes ma’am, sometimes it can.” As they continued to talk, she mentioned that her brother had served in law enforcement until his retirement. No doubt she understood the challenges and dangers that law enforcement officers face each day.
AS I listened to the conversation between the young officer and the senior citizen at his side, their Christian faith was evident. Their mutual respect, expressions of faith and joy was electrifying the room with a positive vibe. When it came time for the officer to pay for his food order, I heard the elderly lady say to the cashier, “I want to pay for this young man’s meal.” With a big smile on his face, the young man spoke up and said, “Too late. I just paid for yours.” With tears in her eyes, she said, “God bless you and thank you so much.” “You are so welcome and God bless you too,” replied the officer.
OBSERVING THE instant rapport between these two was unforgettable. The youthful law officer felt love and gratitude from an aged, silver-haired lady who had reached out to him like a loving grandmother. Although the lady forgot to ask the young man’s name, I have a feeling she will never forget him and how special he made her feel that day. As I left Subway, I was thankful for what I had witnessed and how good it felt watching God’s love in action. Driving home I remembered a quote by author and poet Maya Angelou. She wrote: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Carolyn Martel is the retired long-time advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel@bellsouth.net.