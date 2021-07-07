Since they hired county manager Jim Hedges three years ago, Monroe County commissioners have aimed to make county government more professional, more organized and yes, more expensive. Now they face a big decision on whether that goal is more important to them than their constituents’ goals of getting to keep their hard-earned money.
Under Hedges, commissioners have committed to try to make services pay for themselves, even if it hurts. So they have increased water rates. They have increased rec department fees. They have increased landfill fees.
The money is rolling into county coffers from other sources as well. Property values are surging everywhere and especially in Monroe County. As reported in this newspaper, commissioners could leave the millage rate the same as last year and take in $2.1 million more than 2020. Then the feds are sending Monroe County another $5 million we don’t really need for “COVID”. COVID has been a nasty virus but it didn’t have to be an excuse for government to shut people down while spending money it doesn’t have. But that’s what has happened.
With all the increase in revenues, you would think commissioners would be doing a happy dance. The problem is the county is spending the money as soon as it comes in.
They have increased pay across the board, including nearly doubling the commissioners’ pay. They have bought lots of new equipment. They have borrowed $5 million to upgrade county buildings with new HVAC etc. Most significantly, with the election year of 2020 looming, they borrowed $20 million to run water lines to Juliette. That’s an unheard of amount for Monroe County --- probably the largest amount of money the county has ever borrowed. And now those annual payments are coming due.
Given that background, commissioners verbally “agreed” at a “retreat” early this year to raise the millage rate. Chairman Greg Tapley announced earlier this year that they would also ask voters for the fourth time in eight years to approve an increase in the sales tax from 7 to 8 percent to fund roads. I call it “The Tapley Tax”. County voters have rejected the tax three times. But some people won’t take no for an answer.
Now commissioners say if Monroe County voters are good little boys and girls and finally approve a sales tax increase, then they’ll roll back this year’s property tax next year. Maybe the bank will let us borrow money against the county’s promise?
For years Monroe County’s government was basically run by Democrats Jim Ham and Larry Evans. It was not the halcyon days. But say this for Ham and Evans: they were usually frugal with taxpayer money. Because of that and Plant Scherer, Monroe County has always enjoyed the lowest tax rates in Middle Georgia. So it’s odd that now that Republicans control the county government, spending is up. And when spending goes up, the taxing naturally must follow.
So here’s my advice to Monroe County commissioners: roll back property taxes this year the full amount that the digest is up. That way local property owners would face no net increase in taxes. If commissioners will show that kind of conservative governance, the kind this 70-percent Trump county expects, then we can talk about perhaps supporting The Tapley Tax increase in November. Otherwise, forget it.
In other news:
• Forsyth’s director of economic development is leaving the city to become the manager of the Monroe County Conference Center. Tammie Pierson will take over the conference center on Aug. 2 after nearly five years with the city. She started as the Main Street director before being promoted to head up economic development for the city. She took over for the departing Michael Norris. Creation of the economic developer position was one of Mayor Eric Wilson’s promises when he was running. The city has enjoyed strong downtown growth under Pierson. Just think of the new businesses added downtown since 2016. French Market, Fox City, Hometown Boutique, Old Mill Market and Sol Tacos and Tequila are only a few. We wish Pierson well in her new job. The manager’s position has been vacant for nearly a year since long-time manager Karinne Fleming died last fall. With COVID halting most meetings and conventions last year, commissioners had left the position vacant until now.
• And there’s another new face on Monroe County’s job carousel. Joyce White has been named the new director of the Monroe County Development Authority. She started on Tuesday (see page 2A). White seems well-connected with wide experience and comes highly recommended. We expect Monroe County will be landing more business prospects in the coming year, and we wish her well in that effort. With Plant Scherer’s future uncertain, recruiting new industry to Monroe County has never been more important.