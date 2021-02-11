A couple of months back, Lamarcus Davis was serving on the county recreation board but he had his star set a little higher deciding to seek election to the county commission post held by then Commissioner Larry Evans.
About as soon as he announced, Commissioner Evans decided Davis had served long enough on the rec board. So, Commissioner Evans used his “assumed” political clout and zoom, Marcus was off the board. That’s what you call political payback.
Let’s go forward a couple of months when the Forsyth City Council first voted down the annexation of 1,000 acres that belonged to H & H Timberlands. At the meeting, along with approximately 50 plus citizens, Commissioner George Emani was very vocal siding with those who were opposed to the annexation. So, the council voted not to annex the property.
But, then Forsyth’s mayor and council obviously had an epiphany, called a special public meeting, changed their minds and re-voted to take in the county property they didn’t want a couple of weeks before. There is still a whole lotta wondering what and maybe who changed their minds, going against the county, thumbing their noses at the county commissioners.
Now, let’s fast forward to last week’s city fathers’ decision to deny County Commissioner Emami’s request for a variance to build two tiny homes on acreage in the city. Emami had dotted all the I’s and crossed the T’s. On a motion by Councilman Chris Hewett and seconded by Councilman Julius Stroud the council voted to deny County Commissioner Emami’s request to build the two houses. Payback is hell ain’t it George?
Here’s the irony: George had previously received the approval of the city Planning and Zoning Commission to build.
The obvious reason George was denied the variance by the city council to build was the elephantine memory of the council and particularly the remembering of Councilman Hewett and Stroud or were they “enticed” to make and second the denying motion? The council must have remembered George professionally requesting the council not to annex.
Wonder if George will allow Hewett and Stroud to go to Foxx City for a cold-one? Knowing George he would welcome them along with the mayor, other city council members and the city manager.
Here are just a couple of council unattributed comments: “just making sense”; “You are right”; “I don’t have a report”.
OVER AT the county commission, only seven checks were written totaling $198,170. The largest check, $159,432, was paid to Ginn Motor Co. for six 2021 Dodge Chargers. The next largest check, $36,952.33, was paid to H2O Innovation.
If you ever are looking for something to do during this COVID lockdown, browse over to the county commission website and peruse through the register.
Commissioner John Ambrose brought the discussion of term limits for the commissioners, with the proposal of three terms. Would you prefer commissioner terms be limited to two terms as the chairman’s is? Of course the county commission chairman was opposed and allowed the discussion to go so far as meeting with our legislative delegation to “discuss”.
I HAVE BEEN taking the “memory” pill, Prevagen. I have realized taking Prevagen has caused me to remember certain things I had intended not to remember. Good and bad.
I HAVEN’T had a chance to count the number of unpaid county taxpayers with over $380,000 past due.
GREAT NOW that the EMCs are going to provide us rural internet service. The question is when?
FORSYTH CITY Hall will be finished April 5 according to Ron Hoenes who answered The Question from last week. He receives a Dairy Queen Blizzard, fried green tomato appetizer at Whistle Stop, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Dairy Queen Blizzard, Scoops single dip, Forsyth Main Street t-shirt, dozen Dunkin Donuts and a Reporter t-shirt.
Here’s The Question for this week: what helped a Forsyth woman lose 90 pounds? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the certificate.
WITH THE opening of The French Market, downtown Forsyth is becoming more of a restaurant mecca. Heard they had whatever a “soft opening” is last week. I assume ours is very similar to the French Market in Locust Grove, which has been a dining spot to meet my kids and grandkids. Always good.
And down in Bolingbroke, Blanche Meat Market will soon be in their new location. And Marrow 41 will open in the former Red Tomato and Miss Hattie’s location in March. Guess they will have a soft opening.
We don’t have a restaurant up here in Blount, but with all the traffic on Highway 42 North and South, wonder if a hot dog stand would work?
Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.