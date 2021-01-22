In Sweden, thousands of people have had microchips about the size of a grain of rice inserted into the fleshy part of their hands between the thumb and forefinger thus making their lives more convenient. Not only do they pay their bills with these chips, but they can also easily access their homes, offices and vehicles. These RFID (radio-frequency identification) chips use the same technology used to track pets and packages. Sorry, nope. The only chip going into this body is going to have some onion dip on it washed down with some sweet tea.
When many local governments in the United States made the move to restrict restaurants to take-out and delivery service back in mid-March last year to slow the spread of COVID-19, numerous restaurants decided it would also be the ideal time to stop accepting cash. Some owners say they’d considered doing this before the pandemic, since 90% of sales were already made through cards but held off on making the switch.
They now say the pandemic has changed things and their primary focus is the health and safety of customers, employees and community. Various Chick-fil-A locations across the country have stopped accepting cash or are strongly encouraging cashless payments.
Even though medical and public health experts say that cash is safe to use if people wash their hands, consumers and employees alike worry that direct handling of paper money could spread the coronavirus which is helping fuel the rise of a cashless economy.
While this change will mean convenience for most of us, there are many who don’t have bank or credit accounts or the capability to digitally access funds. A cashless society would be devastating for many of the elderly, poor, and homeless. Most of the panhandling population are barely surviving while still in the analog age in a digital environment.
Still, there are many benefits of having a cashless society. Business owners say the risk of robberies is lowered and valuable time is saved by not dealing with cash which a lot of banks have now stopped accepting anyway. Carrying cash makes you an easy target for criminals. Once money is taken from your wallet and put into a criminal’s, it can be difficult to prove that it’s yours. In some countries, banks have stopped dispensing cash altogether and have completely removed their ATMs.
Going cashless isn’t only convenient, it’s cheaper. It costs a lot of money to print bills and coins. For example, the United States Mint produces our Lincoln cents for a cost of 2.4 cents each. Most people call this 2.5% copper and 97.5% zinc coin a penny, but there are no pennies minted in the United States. We have cents. Pennies are in England. It also costs more to produce a nickel than a dime. The price is 11.18 cents to create a nickel while it only costs 5.65 cents for the smaller-sized dime. Size matters.
In 1946, the first bank card called “Charg-it” was invented by John Biggins, a smart banker in Brooklyn whose goal was to bring more customers to his bank. A customer could use it for a purchase and the bill was forwarded to Biggins’ bank who reimbursed the merchant and then billed the customer. Only those with accounts at his bank could use his card and it was accepted by only a handful of participating local stores.
It took another 12 years for major banks to realize they were sitting on a gold mine. Then in 1958, American Express and Visa introduced their cards. Close behind were Discover and MasterCard and consumers soon learned the time-saving benefits. In the beginning, card issuers would mail pre-activated credit cards to people who never even applied. This is now against the law.
Credit cards have changed a lot since then. We now have mini cards for your keychain, personalized images on the front of your card, RFID cards that allow contactless payments, and chip capabilities. You can even wave your phone over a reader to make payments.
According to the Federal Reserve Bank, only 26% of all transactions were made using cash in 2019. That is down from 30% in 2017. Instead of trusting in a printed piece of paper, we are now believers in a piece of plastic and numbers we see on our phones.
Some religious folks liken this technology to be the precursor to the use of the dreaded number 666, the mark of the beast. A lot of people will go to great lengths to avoid use of this number and the fear of it is known as hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia. I am in more fear of this word than I am of any number.
I like cash. I like its color and the way it smells. I like counting it and I enjoy emptying my pockets and dumping a pile of change on my nightstand before I go to bed. I am really going to miss hearing that old “cha-ching”.
