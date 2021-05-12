To the Editor:
I grew up in Monroe County. While I haven’t moved back yet, in 2020 I realized a long-term dream of mine by starting a farming business with my dad on our farm in Monroe County. We started planning a year ago to raise cattle and sell the beef to families where I live in north Atlanta. After a year of work, we just started selling our beef and people love it!
Before starting, I needed a USDA inspected cattle processor so we could sell individual cuts like a grocery store. I was thrilled that Rocking Chair Ranch, a local beef farmer, was opening their own high-quality processing facility 5 miles from our farm. The next closest facility is a 2-hour drive. With COVID increasing demand for local beef, the lead time for processing was 6 to 12 months at other facilities.
I was surprised to find MidSouth’s wait go from 2 weeks to 2 months this year. I asked why and was shocked to hear that to get county approval to build the facility, they were limited to processing just 30 cattle per week. What???
Also, the county placed 15 restrictions on their business. These include monthly production reports and inspections by planning and zoning. And a mandate that they can only take in cattle between 7am and 9am THREE days per week. This facility is licensed by the USDA and has a full-time inspector on site at all times. This sounds like something I would see in Atlanta or San Francisco! Not Monroe County! I was shocked the county would apply such oppressive restrictions on a tax-paying, employer in the county. Why?
Were there bad smells, noises, or things dumped outside the facility harming the neighbors? No. If so, there would be good reasons for the restrictions. There aren’t any. The facility is pristine and clean. The zoning allows churches, feed and seed stores, tractor and ATV stores, dairy or pig farms– all of cause more of a nuisance than MidSouth. Why oppose it?
Joseph Egloff and the team at Rocking Chair/MidSouth are great people. They employ lots of people, including one of my best friends who moved back from Colorado. They only asked to remove 3 of 15 restrictions so they can help more farmers and hire more people.
At the commission meeting Tuesday, I was shocked another cattle FARMER was a key obstacle to county commission approval. Why would another farmer try to hurt fellow Georgia farmers? I still don’t know. Because of this farmer the restrictions were loosened slightly. They are still wrong.
These restrictions make it harder for my new farming business to succeed and hurt all Georgia farmers who want to sell directly to the public. It means less jobs and money spent in Monroe County. Can we help the County Commission see reason and remove these harmful regulations? Help a farmer please!
Steven Simms
Dunwoody