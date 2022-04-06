I have very serious doubt as to whether the City of Forsyth will make public their “Internal probe at Forsyth Police Department after complaints on Proctor response”. I am surprised Chief Eddie Harris, Mayor Eric Wilson and City Manager Janice Hall, the et als, haven’t come out of their shells and revealed what happened and ultimately how such an incident could have been prevented and what corrective action is being taken. Bet is that it is going to be ignored, put on the shelf and or buried in the “no comment” section of city government.
After all, the Forsyth Police Department is a public agency which in my opinion, they are trying to ignore!
What the Forsyth Police Department did is against Georgia law. Here’s the way a response from an individual should be handled: “No law enforcement agency shall implement a policy of practice which mandates minimum waiting period before initiating a missing person report with such agency; provided, however, that it shall remain within the discretion of the law enforcement agency to determine what action, it any, is required in response to such a report”.
In other words, the Forsyth Police Department violated the law and now it is going to be interesting how Forsyth will compile their notoriety of being less than a transparent government.
I AM sure you are getting used to Daylight Savings Time. Well, if our U.S. Government, specifically the US Senate and House can get together, the Sunshine Protection Act will take effect in the fall of 2023 which will eliminate the government mandate of springing forward and falling back. Just a note, we have had Daylight Saving Time since 1918.
DO THEY make stick shift automobiles any more? You know with first, second, third gears with a reverse gear. Of course the car had to be equipped with a clutch on the floorboard next to the brake pedal. Also, on the floorboard there was the headlight dimmer.
One thing I learned about stick-shift driving was it was easy to “double clutch”. I didn’t do that often because “double clutching” burned rubber and when I had to buy my own tires, I quit double clutching.
A bit of info from The Wall Street Journal: In Europe, 80% of cars sold have manual transmissions. In the U.S., it is only 1%.
WRITING OF The Wall Street Journal, every Friday there is a special section titled “Mansion” which reports on homes for sale. I have yet to find a home for less than $1 million and that price for a home is on the low end. For example, a 1-bedroom home located on less than one acre and in a “posh” neighborhood, might be listed for a couple of million.
GOING BACK to last week’s column, there are 14 conditions that exist that do not allow Forsyth’s off-duty officers or extra-duty employment that will not be authorized or worked without written permission from the Chief. Guess permission is not needed by the city manager.
YOU KNOW we should have the most professional local law enforcement officers with the professional training offered at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Surely our local officers can receive and do receive basic and professional training at GPSTC.
OVER AT the county, eight checks were written totaling $594,829.83. Here are few: Victim aid D. Kreiger trial, $3,000; Forsyth CableNet, $3,779.06; Georgia Department of Corrections, $1,116.48 for inmate detail; Great Outdoors Turf Care $1,015 for weed and ant control, Jerry McMillan, South Water Division II, $47,960.30; Jonathan Banks Erosion Control, $39,037.50 slope and matting at landfill; Macon Water Authority, $58,727.92; Office Depot, $5,517.21; Superior Court of Monroe County; $10,166.08 to replenish jury account and Jeffrey Floyd Account; H2O innovation, $37,480.08; and Verizon Wireless, $1,919.61.
MUST NOT have any turkey hunter readers of this column since there were answers to last week’s question which was when does turkey season open. It opened this past Saturday and closes May 15.
So, here’s The Question for this week: an Atlanta man was arrested in High Falls why? First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, fried green tomato appetizer at Whistle Stop, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, single dip at Scoops, Forsyth Main Street and Reporter t-shirt, Big Peach Carwash, and a slice of Jona’s pizza.
HOPE YOU didn’t miss the Tams’ concert on the square Saturday night. If you did I am sure Frank Wilder, Main-Street director, has some more down town entertainment lined up.
FEBRUARY’S BUILDING permits has to have set a record: 74 were issued for everything from new construction, pool, renovation and pole barn.
I took the long way home from south to north and came to the conclusion that new homes and subdivisions are sprouting in cow pastures where cow paddy mushrooms used to grow. We are finally being discovered from north Macon and Henry County.
Contact Don Daniel, the founder of this newspaper, at tullaybear@bellsouth.net.