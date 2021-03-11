Georgia is the largest state east of the Mississippi River and until the statehood of Texas in 1845, it was the largest in the Union. Georgia has 159 counties, outranked only by Texas with 254. They say the reason our state has so many counties is that our Georgian forefathers reasoned no man should have to spend more than one day on horseback to reach the courthouse. I’ve always liked that explanation because it sounds so sensible.
Since this is Women’s History Month, I would also like to mention the only county in Georgia named after a woman is Hart County, for Nancy Hart, a patriot who fought against the redcoats during the Revolutionary War. She must’ve been quite a lady. I’m going to see what I can read about her.
Even larger than the Everglades, the largest swamp in North America is the Okefenokee. And Florida also has nothing on Georgia when it comes to alligators either. I know this from experience at both locations.
There are more than forty lakes in North Georgia, all of them manmade. The landscape of Georgia’s mountains was changed forever when the state made the decision to dam the region’s rivers for water supply and power needs for metropolitan Atlanta. Land first owned by indigenous tribes and then generations of hardworking farmers has been lost forever.
When Lake Lanier was created in the 1950s, entire towns and communities completely disappeared, and more than 700 families were displaced. Some of them had to be relocated by force. When contractors arrived at the home of seventy-eight-year-old Eliza Brock they were met with a shotgun in their faces. Unfortunately for her, she was disarmed, and her farm place became only a memory submerged 80 feet down in cold waters.
The land they flooded was once a rich and fertile land. With lush vegetation, a healthy game animal population, and nice little communities with names like Castleberry Bottom. Picturesque farms had been owned by the same families for generations and although it was impossible to put a price tag on it, the government reportedly gave them $30 an acre.
The homeowners were led to believe they were being paid a fair price for their land, schools, churches, and homes. Still, it was hard for them to negotiate generations of hard work and memories. Their roots were deep, and many families later reported they deeply regretted their decision to sell. They jammed the roads and bridges that day back in 1956 and watched as their history vanished beneath rising waters. Whatever they had left behind, was slowly being washed away.
Anything deemed to be dangerous in the water was demolished by the Army Corps of Engineers. Trees were uprooted and loaded into the back of trucks. Anything made of wood, such as barns or homes, would float in the water and endanger watercraft so they were torn down and hauled away. Bridges were also somehow relocated. Those Army Corps of Engineers boys were smart even back then.
Before they built the Buford Dam across the Chattahoochee River to create Lake Sidney Lanier, they brought in busloads of schoolboys to dig up the graves in the cemeteries. Many graves in the old cemeteries were unmarked and the capabilities to identify unmarked burial sites didn’t exist 70 years ago as they do now, and several bodies were left behind. Some of these graves dated back to pre-Civil War days and Indian burial grounds were largely ignored. Due to the possibility of bodies floating free from their now-watery graves, an Army official said it was probable that unanticipated finds of human remains would be possible.
For this reason, many people believe the lake is cursed. It is a lake built over an underwater ghost town. There have been eerie reports of arms reaching out and grabbing swimmers, trying to pull them under. Divers have claimed to have reached out in the darkness and feeling an unmoving arm or leg. Some people say they have heard church bells from a sunken church. And there have seen sightings of catfish as big as a small car.
Shortly after the lake’s creation, in April 1958 two women were killed in a Ford sedan when it went over a bridge railing and ended up in the waters of Lake Lanier. Since that night, many have seen the “Lady of the Lake” as she wanders the bridge late at night, restless and caught between two worlds wearing a beautiful blue dress.
Although Lake Lanier is the fourth largest lake in Georgia, it is the one with the highest death count. Since its formation, the lake has claimed over 500 lives, with 27 bodies never recovered. Countless rescues have been made over the years.
Fishing is a pastime I greatly enjoy, and even though they might have giant catfish up at Lake Lanier, I think I’ll just stick to wetting my hook at Indian Springs where there’s less danger, fewer ghosts, and hopefully a lot more fish.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.