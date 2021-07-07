Over the 4+ years that I’ve written this column, it’s apparent that most readers agree with the positions I’ve taken on the various issues. I say that because of emails I’ve received, social media comments that have been made, and meeting people around the county. Name the topic – Fake news, election fraud, the flood of illegals into the country, support for Israel, support for the military, support for law enforcement, the crazy authoritarian Covid edicts, or saying NO to Critical Race Theory - and far more people in Monroe County agree with what I write than disagree. OK, great, you agree with me. Now what?
USE LAST week’s article about Critical Race Theory (CRT) as an example. I pointed out that CRT has gradually found its way into academia, specifically into universities and now into high schools. I described what CRT is - a Marxist ideology that seeks to divide the country, not along class lines, but along racial lines. CRT claims that the United States was NOT founded upon a yearning for freedom; it was founded solely to preserve slavery. Basically, college professors took Marxist theory and substituted “race” for “class” and the “evils of capitalism” were replaced by the evils of “white supremacy.” The proof those professors use is the 80+ years of slavery followed by the century of segregation and Jim Crow laws. CRT mentions ZERO about the fact that slavery died over 155 years ago at the cost of 500,000+ lives, and nothing about that fact that all forms of racial discrimination were made illegal with the passage of civil rights laws back in the 1960’s. Also, CRT makes no mention of advances made by Blacks over the decades, and no mention that Blacks in America have the highest standard of living of any blacks in the entire world. CRT’s sole purpose is to tear down the United States, not to advance any racial group.
MOST PEOPLE, as in 80% of Americans, disagree with all premises of CRT. We realize that CRT is a lie; it’s dangerous to society; it’s toxic to race relations; and it should NOT be taught in our schools. However, the fact that people disagree with CRT doesn’t matter; school districts all across the country are plowing ahead and implementing that Marxist ideology down to grade schools. That leads to the question, what are you doing about it? What are you doing to stop CRT from spreading into Monroe County schools? What are you doing to keep CRT out of the University of Georgia and other universities? What are you doing to stop the crazy Defund the Police that Democrats are pushing? What are you doing to prevent the authoritarian Covid edicts from re-appearing in our schools? What are you doing to stop Biden and the Democrats from opening the border to millions of illegals? What are you doing about the myriad of issues that concern you, your family, this community, and the nation?
BASICALLY, I’M asking about your call to action. Yes, we vote but what else can you do, should you do? Agreeing with an article in the paper, posting your agreement on social media, and even voting aren’t enough. Why do I say that? Because very few people agree with the Democrat’s idiotic Defund the Police movement; yet police have been defunded all across the nation. Very few people agree with CRT; yet it’s being shoved down the throats of parents and students all across America. Almost everybody agrees that voters should present photo ID’s in order to vote; yet Democrats attempt to prevent any and all photo ID laws, claiming voter suppression. The examples of laws being passed contrary to what the people actually desire goes on and on. Most people want a balanced federal budget yet it is NEVER balanced. Most Americans do NOT want taxpayer money to fund abortions; yet tax payer money continues to fund abortions. Etc. Etc. Etc. What can we do?
WE ALL must do more and more starts with educating yourself on the issues. Whatever the issue – critical race theory, election security, climate change, foreign policy, the military, law enforcement, trade deficits, China’s attempts to dominate Asia, education, the opioid crisis, and on and on – EDUCATE yourself. And please don’t insult yourself by claiming you watched something on CNN, on MSNBC, or read the NY Times, and are now educated. Develop a wide variety of sources. More importantly, read and understand our founding documents, and the thinking of the Founding Fathers as to why a clause was inserted into that document. (The 3/5th Person Clause is a great example that most people are completely ignorant about.)
ONCE YOU’VE educated yourself, articulate your ideas and opinions. To whom? To your elected officials – the board of education (BOE), city councilmen, county commissioners, state legislatures, and members of Congress. All of those elected individuals have official contact information via the appropriate web site. For example, email addresses and phone numbers for ALL the BOE members are listed on the Monroe County Schools webpage (https://www.monroe.k12.ga.us/boardofeducation), same with the county commissioners, city councilmen, state reps, etc. Mayor Wilson (Forsyth) and Commissioner Tapley both said they respond to all calls and emails made to them. Representative Dale Washburn (R-District 141) addressed the issue of contacting him by saying “less is better.” What that means is don’t send him one of those mass produced, very detailed down to the minutia level emails because those are TOO long and TOO detailed. Instead, a more effective approach is a shorter email that “identifies the issues and gives three to five points” for him to consider.
GETTING BACK to my CRT article, take three to five points from the article (to make it easier - copy my words verbatim) and email your BOE member. Heck, email all BOE members. Then, email the county commissioners, state reps, Congressmen, and senators. Email and write everyone. Be the squeaky wheel and continue to squeak loudly. Don’t stand for CRT or the other crazy positions (defund the police, etc.) taken by Democrats. Now get busy and educate yourself. Then, write, write, and write some more.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.