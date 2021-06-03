Have you ever sat down at the dinner table, fork in hand, ready to take your first bite and there’s a knock at the door? You look at your spouse and say, “Who could that be?” You open the door and are greeted with unexpected company smiling from ear to ear. Being the gracious person you are, you invite them in and they join you at the dinner table. Ah! Southern hospitality is alive and well.
HOWEVER, GOOD old southern hospitality can be stretched to the breaking point. A husband and wife with a reputation for being great gourmet cooks, noticed that at least every other week the same neighborhood couple dropped by for a visit. It was always at dinner time. It didn’t matter if it was 6, 7 or 8 o’clock at night, they always seemed to know the exact time to show up. The neighbors made themselves right at home and two extra plates were set at the table. After some polite conversation, the stuffed guests always managed to leave before the table was cleared and the dishes were washed and put away.
WEARING OUT their welcome, with their well-planned calculated visits moved the frustrated couple to action. How could this deliberate pattern be broken? This genteel, well-mannered couple didn’t want to come across as callous and cold-hearted. Their self-restraint is admirable. I personally would have gone on a hunger strike! Sorry, no “soup du jour” today. Nevertheless, the baffled cooking duo had to do something. Suddenly the wife in a moment of mental clarity came up with a brilliant idea.
THIS IS what happened: The same two uninvited people showed up as usual. After another gourmet meal was consumed (and before they could leave), the lady of the house calmly cleared the table and placed all the dinner plates on the kitchen floor. Two family dogs waiting patiently in the corner immediately sprang into action and licked the dishes clean. The spotless plates were then nonchalantly picked up and placed in the kitchen cabinet. Would y’all like to stay and watch TV? The shocked and slightly nauseous couple declined the offer, and excused themselves never to be seen again at supper time.
I LOVE telling this story, but there’s another one I like better, and it has a different outcome. The former revolves around a frustrated couple who wanted to duck and hide when they heard the familiar knock at the door. In the second story a king welcomes all to his table. In this narrative we are invited to a feast so awesome that it can only be described as out of this world. Literally, out of this world! “And the angel said to me, “Write this: Blessed are those who are invited to the marriage supper of the Lamb” Rev. 19:9. This special dinner party is reserved for the redeemed. But before you attend this fabulous feast, there is a knock at the door of your heart that must be answered first.
“Behold I (Jesus) stand at the door and knock: if any man hear my voice and open the door, I will come in to him, and dine with him, and he with me,” Rev. 3:20. Have you opened the door and invited in the King of Glory?
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.