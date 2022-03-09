I majored in advertising and public relations at the University of Georgia and the first job out of college was advertising manager at the Swainsboro Forest Blade. Way back then there were certain products and people that could not advertise specifically in newspapers. For example, lawyers could not advertise their lawyering. Doctors couldn’t advertise their practice.
No way could beer, wine and liquor be advertised by an establishment selling those products.
Some things that could be media advertised were female hygiene products but advertised discretely, not on the radio or television….way back then. Of course condoms were hidden behind the counter and never advertised. Sexual gratification objects have become blatant on the internet.
I have to admit, the strangest advertising is the one directed to males asking if “you” have a problem shaped like a carrot. The advertising says there is a cure for the curvature.
Now, I am no longer surprised what is advertised in the media and specifically on television. The graphics and personalities are more entertaining than the products.
Yes, I have purchased items on line for my computer---ink, paper, etc.----and I have ordered books and searched Amazon for items that I could not find in our local stores such as Wal-Mart, Ingles, Georgia Hardware.
FOR 50 years, that’s right 50 years, I have reported on our local governments, i.e. Forsyth City Council and of course, the Monroe County Commission and a couple of other local government entities. I have worked for local governments, state government and the Federal Government. I’ve seen wanna-be’s have their egos taken to an airy level and some fallen into the trap of being a politician, self-serving and egotistically inflated.
Our governments are supposed to be “of the people, for the people and by the people”. Many politicians, even on the local level, seem to not include us citizens as soon as they get elected and taste the juice of power and the longer they are in office. Yes, I am in favor of term limits at every form of our local government.
At the last commission meeting, seems like our “they think they are the fabulous five” decided to limit comments by citizens on the county Facebook page. All five voted to limit comments. The Curse Breaker Chairman, hiding behind his Superman statute, again aggravatingly attacked this newspaper with the comment “The local paper is not credible about local governmental information. They’re just not. They get it wrong regularly”.
The “Curse Breaker” has never given examples of how this newspaper “gets it” wrong, obviously does not have the professional courtesy to call the editor, sit down with the editor and work out his differences with Will and I’ll include myself.
It’s very interesting watching the Curse Breaker’s facial expressions made when other people are talking or making a presentation.
That comment brings up a comment and then a question. As you know I (as you can also) access the county check register and see where our tax money is being spent. You can find out how much we pay our county attorney, pay other attorneys, but not on the check register are the expense accounts of the commissioners, i.e. travel, reimbursements, hotel tabs for attending a government soiree.
For example, the Curse Breaker recently attended an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. supposedly on county business. Haven’t see his expense report for airline, hotel/motel, etc. you get the idea. Maybe the county manager has determined that expense reports by commissioners are not necessary and payment/reimbursement is not a county taxpayer required reportable document. I’ll ask for the expense reports via an Open Records Request. Sad it has reached this point but transparency is a requirement of all politicians and government.
Here are few items we taxpayers paid for: county employee dental insurance, $9,190.93; Brodie Law Group for special legal services, $5,416.67; Butts County $26,555.35 for water; Inmate Medical Specialty Care, $6,738.04; Monroe County Reporter, $185 legal advertising. Thirty-five checks were written totaling $123, 632.53.
THE CORRECT answer to The Question came from Chris O’Neil identifying Wendy Harvil who found freedom from dependency.
Here’s The Question for this week: Who was named Businessman of the Year in Middle Georgia. First correct answer after twelve noon on Thursday gets the certificate for dozen Dunkin Donuts, fried green tomato appetizer at the Whistle Stop, Big Peach carwash, single scoop at Scoops, slice of strawberry pie at Shoney’s, Blizzard at the Dairy Queen, slice of Jonah’s Pizza and a Reporter and Main street t-shirt.
HERE ARE a couple putdowns without vulgar language that you might find applicable in your everyday communicating: Clarence Darrow said “I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with pleasure”. Here’s one from Oscar Wilde: “He has no enemies, but is intensely disliked by his friends.”
I JUST finished reading George Carlin’s “When Will Jesus Bring The Pork Chops? And these caught my eye: “Whenever I hear that someone lives in a gated community I think of Auschwitz”. Here’s another from his book: “If you have a legal problem, guess how you determine whether or not you need a lawyer. You see a lawyer. Isn’t that weird?”
AND THIS from the executive director of Forsyth Convention and Visitors’ Bureau speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Eggs & Issues breakfast: “motels are still in recovery mode”.
Interesting observation at the meeting in that there were no elected officials from the Forsyth City Council or County Commissioners. Guess they ate breakfast elsewhere.
