Recently, my sister visited from North Carolina. While here, we went to restaurants, shopped, and attended a live music venue with 100 unmasked music lovers. She was amazed at the differences between what we could do here and what she couldn’t do in N.C.. Those differences were succinctly summed up when she said, “You live in the free-state of Georgia.”
SHORTLY AFTER President Obama was inaugurated, during the Obamacare debate, he held a meeting with numerous Republican lawmakers. Among the lawmakers was Senator John McCain, whom Obama had defeated three months prior. In a smug, arrogant tone, Obama told McCain, “Elections have consequences, and at the end of the day, I won.” Obama’s message to Republicans was clear, “I won, so get on board or get out of the way.” Obama rammed Obamacare through Congress. It didn’t matter what Republicans thought. Obamacare passed with ZERO Republican support.
THAT MEETING was in 2009. As recently as 30 years ago, who controlled Congress or the Presidency didn’t matter very much because, whether Democrat or Republican, there was a belief that all elected politicians loved America, wanted what’s best for the country, worked to make America better, and believed in the Constitution. That altruism of politicians is dead. It died sometime during Obama’s presidency. Since Obama’s 2009 Oval Office meeting, it has become even clearer that elections have consequences. Sadly, the consequences are often for the worse, and to the country’s detriment. There are no more clear examples of the “elections have consequences” mantra than the different responses to the China virus by Democrat leaders and by Republican leaders, especially at the state and local level.
WE’VE BEEN told to “follow the science”, and to use scientific data to make Covid policy. An example of the science is to maintain social distancing; stay at least six feet apart from one another to prevent inhaling virus particles. Also, outdoors is better than indoors because the virus quickly disperses, and UV rays destroys the virus. Great, makes sense. Go do things outdoors, in the sun and breeze, while staying 6’ apart – to include church, outdoor dining, workouts, or boating on the lake. Science tells us the very safest place to be is on the ocean, in the breeze, away from people. Additionally, science proves that the China virus is an extremely low risk to young, healthy people (under age 50), and almost zero risk for healthy school age children. Unfortunately, California, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois and many other states and cities refuse to follow the science. Why? Because “elections have consequences.” Ask yourself who runs those cities and states. Following are specific examples to prove what I say.
LAST YEAR, a California man was arrested for paddle boarding on the ocean in violation of Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D-Ca.) orders. The LA County sheriff’s department actually sent a patrol boat out to arrest him. In California, public schools continue to be closed, restaurants are mostly closed (even outdoor patios), and youth sports are restricted. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s homeless are allowed to defecate on the sidewalk, and LA County’s recently elected DA initiated a NO BAIL for felony arrests. So, in LA, a guy who gets arrested for beating his girlfriend is immediately released. How safe does his girlfriend feel? Yes, elections have consequences.
IN ANOTHER case of elections have consequences, the ultra-BLUE city of Brighton, Co. arrested a man playing T-ball with his 6-year old daughter. The man and daughter were well away from others (social distancing), yet he was arrested in front of his daughter. Note - Colorado is still under a “safer-at-home” policy which means residents are strongly encouraged to stay home. The result is greatly reduced economic activity statewide.
OTHER SCIENTIFIC data tells us that the better one’s health and the lower one’s weight, the less likely you are to catch Covid-19. And if you do catch it, the symptoms are less severe. Translation - Gyms and workout facilities should be open (people need to stay in shape). Nevertheless, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (Dem) ordered gyms to shut down. In defiance of Murphy’s draconian edict, and following the science, Ian Smith, owner of Atilis Gym, has kept his gym open. Sadly, Smith has been arrested several times for violating Murphy’s “unscientific” orders. He has racked up over $1M in fines trying to maintain a livelihood while providing employment for his workers. As of mid-December, Atilis Gym had over 81,000 gym visits with zero cases of Covid linked to his facility. The same thinking is happening in Michigan where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Dem) issued unscientific edicts that shutter some businesses and not others, and prevented people from boating. In NJ and MI, gyms were ordered shut putting those employees out of work, yet government offices remained open and government employees received full paychecks.
IF YOU noticed that ALL the authoritarian edicts were issued by Democrats, give yourself a “gold star” for observing the obvious. Also, notice that cities and states like Chicago, NYC, CA, IL, CT, NJ, and WA (all run by Democrats) are practically empty in regards to businesses shut, restaurants closed, and activities curtailed. OTOH, states like Georgia, TX, OK, and FL are the exact opposite – schools are open (mostly); restaurants are open; churches are open; parks are open; and beaches are open. Finally, consider what Georgia might look like had Stacey Abrams (Democrat) been elected governor back in 2018. If she had, I have no doubt that Georgia would be right up there competing with California and Michigan for most restrictive Covid policies. If you’re one who loves big government telling you what to do and how to do it, I encourage you to move to a BLUE state. They will welcome you with open arms. However, if you’re the exact opposite in your thinking, please help educate your fellow citizens.