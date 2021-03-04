When you buy a home, sometimes after the check changes hands, you find surprises when you move in.
For instance, after we bought our country cabin two years ago, we were walking in the woods behind our new home when we made a discovery. We had not only bought a home, but had also acquired a vintage 20th century outhouse still in working condition. We didn’t even know it came with the package. Talk about striking gold. It even had the Sears Roebuck catalogue inside (not just for reading, if you get my drift). As I examined the “facilities”, I started humming the theme song “Moving on up”, the intro to “The Jeffersons” to celebrate our upward mobility.
I thought of our old outhouse when I got a call from a concerned county employee last week. He pointed out a problem I had never considered: the county’s 13 recycling centers (aka dumpsters) don’t have bathrooms on site for attendants. Most have fire stations nearby with bathrooms. But it’s not a sure thing that attendants, most of them retirees, will make it in time. So you can dump a lot of things at the county’s convenience centers, but you can’t, you know, well, that. Convenience Centers are convenient for everyone except the poor attendant, especially if he had Taco Bell for lunch. The caller noted that he knows of at least two coworkers who, shall we say, didn’t make it.
“You know when that problem comes,” he assured me with no degree of subtlely, “there’s no stopping it.”
Which brings me to my point today. A lot of you people think my job is glamorous and easy. I get sideline passes to UGA’s National Championship game. I get to interview the governor. I get free passes to concerts (back when they allowed concerts). But it’s not all fun and games being editor.
Imagine the grueling and serious work of crafting a headline for this story. It’s a lot of responsibility to weigh and consider the many quality headlines that could go with such a story. The Reporter didn’t become the Best Little Paper in Georgia by taking such tasks lightly. So we had to take nominations and weigh the merits of each.
“Attendants: Lack of potties creates explosive situation”
Hmm, not bad. I like “explosive”. It certainly gets to the source of the problem. But “attendants” is kind of a drag.
You do see, then, how difficult my job can be. These are weighty and serious decisions that require my 100 percent concentration.
“Attendants: Tired of losing our $&):”
OK that’s funny. And funny is the gold standard for headlines. Accuracy? Ehhh, that’s important. But making someone laugh? These days, that’s priceless.
“Attendants: We’re up $&/! creek without an outhouse”
Ah, ye ole creek reference.
“County hopes to wipe up outhouse problem”
Hehehe, wipe reference gains 20 points for this headline. Double meanings are the best, and very punny.
“Commissioners say they give a $;(: about employee poop problems”
Oh, man, now we’ve introduced “commissioners” to this s—show. That’s always a bonus. Nothing attracts readers to a story like mixing politicians and body waste.
“County aims to quell explosive bathroom problem”
OK we give this one 10 points for the alliteration of “County” and “quells”. “Explosive” is always an automatic 20 points. Overwhelmed by such quality headlines, I’m now convinced that I don’t pay myself enough for the difficulty of writing the best headlines.
Reporter Steve Reece rose to propose: “Port-a-potties pledged for explosive poop problem”. We’re getting closer.
“Commissioners pushing hard for bathroom solution”
Not bad. And then it happens. Suddenly, an epiphany. Like a bright light shining down from above. Like something shaking loose from the inner bowels.
“County strains to solve explosive bathroom problem”
Accuracy? Check. Funny? Check. Explosive? Check. You see, in the hands of an immature editor with the mind of a 7th grade boy, this story could be big trouble. Readers of this newspaper are lucky to have seasoned veteran like myself who wouldn’t stoop so low as to make stinky jokes about body functions. What a fantastically fulfilling exercise this has been. Now, where’s that Sears catalogue?