Once again Georgians are faced with the possibility of gambling expanding in our state.
Two years ago, the Supreme Court ruled on a court case that opened the opportunity for states to allow legalized betting on sports. For the seventh year in a row, legislation has been introduced to expand gambling culture in Georgia. For seven years, we have been dealing with gambling legislation, starting with pari-mutuel betting. Then it moved to casino gambling and daily fantasy sports. For the second year, we are dealing with sports betting.
Sports betting was first introduced last year by Sen. Burt Jones in the Senate. The legislation had a hearing but died before the end of the year.
This year, Rep. Ron Stephens (R) introduced House Bill 86, which will allow betting on professional sports through the Georgia Lottery. (Note the following cosponsors: (D) Rep. Billy Mitchell; (R) Lee Hawkins; (D) Shelly Hutchinson; (R) Matt Dollar; (D) Al Williams). As you can see, this legislation gives the appearance of a bipartisan bill. The bill will only allow online sports betting, including on cell phones (WSB TV Report).
You will hear from proponents give reasons why Georgia should legalize sports betting. These reasons do not legitimize the need for expanding this kind of predatory business in our state.
Here are the reasons proponents will give, and why those reasons don’t stand the test:
“They’re doing it anyway.”
The basis for this reasoning is that people are already sports betting illegally and offshore. In other words, since they’re already doing something illegal, we might as well make it legal. This is NOT a reason to legalize something.
No friends, I don’t believe that we would want to use this line of rezasoning as a principle in the state of Georgia. Can you imagine what our state would be like if we used the excuse that people are already engaged in prostitution, therefore we should make it legal? People are already engaged in illegal drug activity; therefore, we should make it all legal. People are violating the speeding laws in our state; therefore, we should make speeding legal. I don’t think so!
We cannot allow the perfect to become the enemy of the good. Being unable to prevent an immoral activity 100 percent of the time does not mean that we allow the activity to continue, especially an activity that causes such harm and destruction to families and children as gambling does.
“We’re losing an opportunity to raise tax revenue!”
Consider this: Do we really want to justify an activity if we could raise more tax revenue for the government coffers? Think of what it would be like in our nation if this became the primary standard for whether an illegal activity should be legalized.
In legalizing vices, we have put money over morality. We have made what appears to be the idolatry of money the primary reason for passing or not passing legislation in government.
Numerous studies have shown that every dollar raised in tax revenue from gambling proceeds costs another $3 in social expense. This is money that costs the government and, ultimately, the taxpayer.
So, while it may raise tax revenue, at the same time, it creates more need for tax revenue for the costs of the social expense in the area of addiction treatment, crime, welfare, and family and children services. This is not a win-win situation (Georgia State University Study; Baylor University Study).
“It’s for the children!”
This reasoning is a reference to the HOPE Scholarship. In other words, sports betting is to be looked at as another opportunity to raise more income for the HOPE Scholarship and the Pre-K Program.
This is one of the primary reasons offered in favor of sports bettering, but only a mere 16 percent of the proceeds (after expenses) are actually going to go toward the HOPE Scholarship Program.
Again, we cannot put money over morality. Relative to the income that is going to be made by those who are propagating this industry, it is very small amount compared to how much money they are going to take away from hardworking Georgia families.
Our children suffer the most from the legalization of vices such as alcohol, pornography, abortion, and gambling activities.
Can anyone with a clear conscience truly say that “the families that gamble together stay together?” There’s no social problem impacting a single child that would be aided and abetted if the adults in that home would gamble more of their income away.
“We can regulate the industry better.”
While the industry does at times promise additional safeguards to keep those under 21 from using the gambling sites, can we trust regulations to work and be enforced by the industry? To put the industry in charge of policing or regulating itself against the misuse of gambling could be putting “the fox in charge of the hen house.”
Again, this does not address how sports betting accessibility and availability on mobile devices will increase for children. We already have a problem with children accessing gambling through phones and mobile devices, and it will get worse if this is legalized.
Now is the time!
Now is the time for you to contact your Georgia state representatives and let them know that you are not interested in the legalization of sports betting in Georgia.
The legislation they are considering will not require a constitutional amendment. Therefore, all that is required will be for the House and the Senate to have a majority vote in favor of it and then the Governor would have to sign it into law.
So now is the time to make those contacts and let them know this is something their constituents don’t want them to legalize. Let them know the detriment of this legislation far exceeds its benefits.
Mike Griffin serves as Public Affairs representative for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. This article first appeared in the Christian Index newspaper for Georgia Baptists. Email him at mgriffin@gabaptist.org.