To the Editor:
I was born and raised in Forsyth but now live in Griffin. Forsyth is still so dear to me that I volunteer with friends at the Monroe County Historical Society. I enjoy filing historical pictures and articles in the archives building, better known as the train depot.
After we finished this past week, my close friend said that she wanted me to see the Bicentennial exhibit in the Monroe County Annex Atrium. Certainly. I wanted to, and I must admit I thought it would be tables with old pictures and scrapbooks. Boy, was I wrong! The exhibit for this month features the histories of cities in Monroe County. It is so professionally done! If you don’t go by to see it, you will be missing out. The theme will be changed each month.
I end this letter with a sincere thank you to Ralph Bass, who is not even a native Monroe Countian. He has made the Historical Society what it is today as well as being the force behind these exhibits. If Monroe County has a man of the year, he gets my vote. Thanks also to Georgia Power for their assistance in the displays.
Jean Ann Zellner O’Neal
Griffin