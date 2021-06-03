Life teaches us many lessons; some lessons are for us to keep or share with our children, some are for us to share with others, and some lessons we learn just for ourselves. Today I write to students who are graduating high school and moving on to the next season of their lives.
As a youth pastor for the last 12-plus years I have learned many things and witnessed many truths about students. One of them is this: In order to stay faithful to God and love the things Jesus loves, you must stay involved in some sort of church or collegiate ministry or you will be drawn away from “your first love.” Rev 2:4
Students, as you leave home and go out on your own for the first time you are now capable of making your own choices and decisions in life. One of those decisions will be that mom and dad aren’t around. Will you make wise choices and stay true to your walk with the Lord or choose the much-traveled road of culture and society that seeks to distance itself from the Bible and God’s word at every turn?
I pray for you all that you will heed the Holy Spirit and stay faithful in your walk with the Lord.
Here are the facts that I have witnessed and it is this... every student that I have seen go off to college and leave home who went about finding a local church body or a collegiate ministry to plug into has stayed faithful to what Jesus loves the most, and that is His church. Students who have chosen to chase the world with no weekly ministry of any sort have strayed from the faith.
The same is true for adults and all Christians; we read in Hebrews 10: 23 Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful. 24 And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, 25 not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.
You see because Christ is returning very soon, we must not live this life of faith for ourselves, but we must encourage those around us to be loving and good. If we are truly connected to
Christ, the Head—then we are also connected to the Church, His Body. If you are a student who claims Christ and desires to stay faithful you must not neglect meeting together with other brothers and sisters in the Faith. So let me wrap up with this little checklist for you in order that I may stir up a passion in you students to stay faithful and strong during this your next season of life.
• Attend a local church body in PERSON as this is not an option for a follower of Jesus.
• Attend a collegiate ministry like BCM, RUF, or others.
• Pray daily
• Read God’s word daily
If you can check everything on this list off you will be doing great; if you don’t get them all daily don’t get discouraged but try your best to check them all off regularly. By doing this you will build a walk with God that will last you a lifetime.
Rev. Nathan Jackson is pastor of college/high school ministries at New Providence Baptist Church, 2560 Hwy 41, Smarr. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.