“Gotta go! I’ve got an appointment for a job interview,” said the young woman as she hastened out the front door. She had applied for a job as a welder. She didn’t know if she would be hired since she was a woman, but the help wanted ad included the acronym EOE. Potential employers often include EOE in job descriptions to indicate that they are an Equal Opportunity Employer. These employers pledge not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, age, sex, national origin, etc., in hiring or promoting an employee.
THE YOUNG woman was delighted to hear a few days later that she was hired. She asked her employer, “Why did you choose me?” You were the only one to say, “You can count on me to get the job done,” he replied. Her employer made the right choice. His new employee was always available for any work assignment and she proved to be one the most dependable workers the company had ever recruited.
I’VE GOT a question for you. Have you ever thought of Jesus as being an Equal Opportunity Employer? Some of you are scratching your head right now and saying, “What?”
Allow me to explain. Jesus is seeking believers for a variety of assignments. It could be an act of kindness, spreading the good news of the gospel, speaking a word of encouragement or praying for the sick. Jesus is not concerned with your race, color, sex or national origin. He’s looking for believers He can count on to do the will of God and get the job done.
THERE ARE divine assignments awaiting every child of God. When you make yourself available to God, be assured He will put you to work for the Kingdom of God!
Carolyn Martel is the former long-time advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.