I was planning on writing something completely different for today, but since one of my friends/co-workers and her husband were tragically killed in a horrific plane crash this week, I haven’t been able to think of much else. No doubt there were many people closer to her than I was, and those who had known her longer. But I can only speak for myself in any situation, and I will miss her terribly. She was beautiful, sweet, a little sassy, super smart, and so talented in many different areas of life. I am very sad that she was taken away too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the many family members and friends they left behind.
R.I.P. Kathy and Andy Velazco
There is a wonderful obituary for the both of them on Legacy.com
Since this column is supposed to about High Falls, what I can tell you is that living out here helps me to heal and stay sane (the latter is debatable, I’m sure) My house is surrounded by green, I have a little garden to putter around in, and even though I don’t live on the lake I am close enough to see it sparkling through the trees. And at any given time I am only a few minutes away from the soothing sound of water flowing over rocks. I don’t know why nature helps me. I just know that it does. Maybe it reminds me of the ebb and flow of life. The natural cycles that come and go. I feel a part of something larger than my human self. Of all human selves.
Moving forward I don’t want to take anything for granted, I hope you don’t either. Live life to the fullest.
Lee Ann Gonzalez of High Falls writes about her community for the Reporter. Email her at laemtp@gmail.com.