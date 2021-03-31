Sheriff Brad Freeman’s quote in last week’s front page story about a Forsyth City Councilman wanting an investigation into a county commissioner’s Facebook post is worth repeating: “We enforce criminal law, not hurt feelings”. That comment is one of the most classic I have ever heard from a law enforcement agent. Kudos to the Sheriff!
Maybe the councilman should call for an “investigation” of the county school superintendent for the comments the superintendent made during a BLM demonstration last summer. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander as the old expression goes.
I AM a subscriber to The Wall Street Journal and their Friday edition is the one I look forward to the most. The section titled “Mansion” is primarily a real estate section and I am consistently flabbergasted at the price of homes, condos and apartments listed all over the United States. What just blows me away are the prices with the least expensive ones being in gated communities, sometimes, in the triple digit prices.
Of course high-rise condos on the beach, in downtown New York or any other downtown major metro area get ready to pay in the multi-millions. Then there are homes! Extravagant is not even the proper word to describe the habitats of the rich, no ultra-rich. The lowest price I found recently was just over $300,000. I believe that was for a one bedroom, one closet, one potty on the twenty-third floor without an elevator. Not really about the no elevator.
As you are aware, a Monroe County homeowner put his house down in Bolingbroke on the market for over $16 million and it was advertised in The WSJ. Don’t think it has sold yet. Haven’t seen it listed in the property transfers as reported in this newspaper.
What brought all this real estate to the forefront was another story in the WSJ about the booming housing market and not enough real estate agents, right now. But as the story pointed out, there are a lot of people who are seeking a second income because of the “pandemic” and right now there are approximately 1.37 million real estate agents in the United States and that number is on the increase.
Right here in Monroe County, the county’s planning and zoning commission is seeing more and more zoning applications to change agricultural zoned land to multiple use such as subdivisions.
Got a perspective on Monroe County real estate from a real estate agent explaining, “Monroe County is being discovered and, finally, some of the older generations are putting their “family heirloom” properties up for sale to some major real estate developers with grandiose plans for subdivisions where dairy farms once existed.”
And again, we are being discovered every day, people discovering what an ideal location Monroe County is. Just maybe, as the county is being discovered by wanna-be home owners, just maybe we are on the cusp of being discovered by major manufacturers.
We’ve got a lot going for us and supporting our support groups such as the Development Authority of Monroe County, Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau, Downtown Development Authority is paramount for continuing growth opportunities and positive community exposure. The next big issue facing us now that the water supplying is becoming under control, providing sewer is going to be the next big challenge.
WRITING ABOUT community support, well, I just gotta get this off my chest. The other afternoon/evening, the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce held its first Business After Hours at their new location---across the street from The Reporter office---- introducing their new president, Rebecca Stone. The only elected person to show up was Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson. No other elected city officials, city employees, no county commissioners or county employees showed up. The food and drink were free and socializing with other chamber members, movers and shakers was an attempt at getting back to normal.
NOW THAT we can gather at the tables at some of our finer dining establishments, Shoney’s has their breakfast, lunch and dinner all-you-can-eat buffet back for gouging ourselves with some good vittles. Shoney’s General Manager Elisa Albano has been the GM at the Forsyth restaurant for, get ready, 27 years. And, yes if you are the first to answer The Question, you get a slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie. I betcha Elisa will even serve you.
Along those same lines, Fran Lancaster emailed this: “Thanks to all the businesses that contribute prizes for the weekly question in Don Daniel’s section. I enjoyed each one! I may just have to enter again.”
Well, Fran and all other readers, here’s The Question for this week: what famous politician got a haircut at City Barber Shop last week? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday, gets the goodie certificate.
OVER AT the county it was check writing time with only three checks written totaling $131,843.70. The biggest check, $119, 263.90, went to United Grading and Excavating for, you guessed it, Juliette water lines. Charles Abbott Associates, Inc., was paid $19,599.40 for building and safety services and AT&T got a pittance, $2,020.40.
FOR YOUR information, the science-fiction television series, “Lost In Space”, which premiered on CBS in 1965, is set in the year 1997.
GOT a comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at tullaybear@bellsouth.net. Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.