King was only 14 in dog years, and I was only 9. When his ears were standing up, he looked a little like a German Shepherd, but he was still just a mutt I happened to love dearly. He was never trained because he never needed it. He was a good dog who always knew what to do and more importantly, what not to do. Except for that one time when it cost him his life.
King had a bad habit of sleeping on the warm concrete of the driveway of our little house and one early morning my dad didn’t notice he was there and, in his rush to get to work backed over him with his old Ford pickup. Hearing a yelp, he jumped out and found my poor pooch lying in a heap, apparently deceased. As was his habit, my old man was running late and didn’t have time to do much with the dog except put him under our little house with the intention of burying him in the backyard when he got home from work.
It was summertime and my siblings and I didn’t even think about getting out of bed before 9 a.m. This was two and a half hours after my dad had left for work and somehow, King had time to recuperate and when we ran out into the yard, he was right there with me at first, romping and playing like he always had. We didn’t have trees in our yard and no sticks were available, so I had him fetching a rock I was throwing out in the street. Like most dogs, he usually resisted somewhat when I tried to take something from his mouth, but suddenly he put up no fight, showed no signs of wanting to repeat his favorite game, and laid down in the dirt like he was sick.
This was when my dad was single, and we were cared for by a couple of different babysitters that summer who usually stayed inside taking it easy while my brothers and I did whatever we could get away with outside. I went in and told the lady who didn’t speak much English that I thought my dog was sick and she suggested a little water might perk him up and gave me a plastic bowl.
When I went back out with the water, King had crawled back under the house and wanted nothing to do with it nor me. I couldn’t coax him out and growled when I reached in, so I just sat down in the sunlight in the dirt next to our house and waited for a miracle that never came.
When my dad finally returned home that afternoon, he was surprised to see King was alive. He told me what had happened and reached under the house and grabbed King by the collar. The dog was howling in pain as he dragged him out.
There were no veterinarians in our little town that I remember. I had never even heard of a veterinarian until I grew up. Usually, my dad was the one who did whatever he could to help any local animals with their injuries or sickness. I remember many times when I watched him stitch up a dog or a cat that had been laid open after a fight using an ordinary upholstery needle, pouring whiskey over the wound. He told me there was no hope for the dog.
He went inside, brought out his .410 shotgun, and placed it in the gunrack that was fitted on the back window of his pickup. He then went around to the backyard, grabbed a shovel, threw it in the truck bed, and let down the tailgate. He grabbed a blanket from behind the seat and we gently placed King on it and eased him up into the back of the truck. I kept a close watch on my dog as we drove to the woods, looking through the back glass beneath the shotgun. I wondered if he knew what was coming as I did. Only I really didn’t really know.
When we got to a clearing in the woods at the end of a long dirt road, we laid King on the ground. He was in obvious pain, and I knew there was no hope. I heard my dad load the .410 and closed my eyes waiting for the blast. But instead of pulling the trigger, he nudged me with the stock of the shotgun, told me that it was my dog, and gave it to me. So, looking down the barrel of a shotgun through the tears of a little boy, I put my beloved King out of misery.
Isaiah prophesied in the Good Book that in Heaven the wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the young goat. And even though some folks don’t believe animals have souls, I’m sure my old buddy King is up there somewhere.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.