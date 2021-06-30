The average American lets loose around five curse words every waking hour. This arithmetic works out to be from 80-90 “bad words” uttered every day. Including Sundays, after church. Some people never cuss. I usually watch my foul mouth around these types of folks, mainly out of respect and fear. Like when I’m around certain aunts and don’t feel like getting a taste of the backhand.
Being a carpenter, I’m no stranger to cussing. That’s not a 2 by 4. That’s a blankety-blank 2 by 4. Sailors and carpenters use offensive adjectives all day long just to get the job done. I’ve often wondered what type of crew Jesus worked with when he was a carpenter. Were his co-carpenters careful to watch their language? It’s difficult not to cuss after you smash your finger with a hammer. I know this from personal experience. But I’m sure He forgave them considering the circumstances.
Like everyone, I was strongly discouraged from using bad words during my childhood. I know the taste of soap in my mouth. Unfortunately, my mother discovered soap was also useful to discourage talking back, not just for cursing. Looking at the way I turned out, I’m not sure the tongue cleansing ritual really did me that much good.
As negative as cursing is construed to be and of course frowned upon in most uppity polite societies, you’re doing something beneficial for your body after stubbing your toe and shouting out a few favorite well-chosen expletives. Swearing has been proven to raise the heart rate which in turn helps reduce pain. Personally, I’ve noticed my heart rate goes up after stubbing my toe whether I curse or not but usually I do.
If you’re one of those folks that frequent the local gym, lifting weights and killing yourself on those fancy high-tech muscle-making robotic machines, you might want to consider that spewing out a few primitive four-letter words during your workouts will help improve your performance. Researchers had people curse out loud while pedaling a stationary bike and holding a device that measured the strength of their handgrip. They were not surprised to learn the volunteers pedaled faster and gripped harder while letting loose a string of dirty cusswords.
Want to reduce stress and anxiety? Shoot, that’s nothing a little swearing won’t help. Studies show cursing even helps drivers from acting out road rage by helping them deal with frustrations while on the road. The emotional relief swearing gives us is so common, scientists have even given it a name: lalochezia. They tell us it’s a safe way to express the strong emotions we feel without having the need to slap someone.
Another good reason for cursing is that researchers say using off-color speech has the benefit of you coming across to other people as sincere and the real deal. It shows that you don’t care who they are, you are going to say exactly what’s on your mind.
Men tend to use stronger swear words than women and use them more often. It has been discovered that women have larger areas of the orbital frontal cortex that control anger and aggressiveness, and evolution has better equipped them to remain in control. Well, I’ve been the target of some out-of-control female cursing incidents on more than a few occasions so I’m not sure about all that.
The oldest known vulgar word in the English language goes back to around 800 years ago. It is also the first bad word learned by young first graders who still make jokes and giggle about it to this day. Due to the nature of this publication, I can’t repeat the word in this space and wouldn’t even if I could, but I can give a hint: it starts with an “f” and ends with “art”.
It seems, the overused word we all know as the “F-Word” has some real use after all. Researchers say this versatile word helps people who work together express politeness, alleviate tension, and bond with each other. I’d be cautious using it around clients or the boss though.
I was barely big enough to hold a .410 shotgun when I first heard the F-Word used. My dad and I were hunting turkeys and while lying behind a rotted log on the cold ground, he poked his head up, spotted a big bird, and uttered under his breath to me, “There’s that ‘f-word-er’”. My virgin ears burned red with embarrassment. I couldn’t believe such a word had escaped the lips of my old man and somehow, my innocent mind immediately knew what it meant. No explanation needed. That’s the type of word it is. After I grew up, my dad and I couldn’t have a real “man-to-man” if any women were present.
So, if I accidentally slam the car door on my fingers or something equally as stupid and I embarrass you with my foul language, I’m sorry, I’ll go eat some soap.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.