Well, now it is official: our government cannot explain what I call UFOs and our government has now classified them as “unidentified aerial phenomena” with a “guvmint” spokesman stating in a Wall Street Journal story, “we have no clear indication that there is any nonterrestrial explanation”. In my opinion, I believe that the “guvmint” knows more than they are telling us and wanting us to know. Honestly, I think they are afraid of us knowing what is going on with UAPs.
A couple of years ago, I wrote asking if Monroe Countians have seen or been exposed to UFOs or seen any flying or landing anywhere over the county. I promised anonymity if anyone would come forth. No one came forth. I again make the offer.
With all the secretive stuff our guvmint does, like at Area 51, it would be no surprise to me that it is our pilots flying the UFOs. Just about every day we are informed that our government is doing something behind our backs and this denying is just a confirmation that something is going on that our government does not want us to believe.
AS YOU will read, this past Friday our local government entities met, feasted on Chick-Fil-A lunch boxes and kept making each other aware what the other was/is doing and wanting to do. It was a good idea to gather around and let a professional facilitator guide the meeting.
There was a surprise when the County Commission Chairman called the editor of this newspaper a liar. Most of the participants in the meeting were totally shocked that the chairman would attempt to turn a positive meeting into such a negative atmosphere and experience. As several stated they were embarrassed.
Again, from what I hear about the chairman comments, Commissioner George Emami was the one in the room who attempted to calm the chairman’s outburst. Probably flowed off the chairman’s back like water off a duck’s back and surmising he did nothing wrong.
WHEN YOU attend a county commission meeting, Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Wilson opens the meeting with an announcement, “turn off or silence your cell phones” and then announces the meeting is turned over---get ready---to Coach Tapley. Don’t know what he coaches and with his attitude, maybe he thinks he should introduced as “His Majesty”.
IF YOU have un-kept property like the property in Forsyth on Highway 41, the county may be on the verge of adding to the county’s building ordinance that would put some teeth in the county’s blighted property ordinance.
Maybe Forsyth should put some teeth in their blighted property ordinance instead of “gumming” the properties. PS: The owner of the property on Highway 41 did mow the weeds exposing dog-eared building materials.
HEY, WE don’t need any kind of T-SPLOST or property tax increase. We just got $5.6 million to be spent on water line expansion and internet service. The Money is coming from federal Local Fiscal Recovery Funds---taxpayer money.
EVERY WEEK in this column, after accessing the county web site financial page, I point out how the county spends our taxes. Often the checks are to businesses outside the county.
Although we do not have many of the businesses that the checks are written to, the county has adopted a Buy Local Policy which according to County Manager Jim Hedges which will allow them to apply what he calls a 10-5-3 rule which refers to the county allowing a ten-percent, five preference and three percent for local businesses purchases.
According to Hedges, businesses are those locally owned and independent physically located in Monroe County.
THE PEPPERMINT Tree is not located in Australia and native to the southwest tip of Australia; the Peppermint Tree I was referring to is in the Smith-Grant building at the Monroe County Hospital and Cynthia McDaniel was first with that answer. She gets the goodie certificate. Pick it up at The Reporter office.
Now here’s The Question for This week: A historical marker for what civil rights leader was unveiled in Culloden? First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets a certificate for a Dairy Queen Blizzard, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, slice of Jonah’s Pizza, dozen Dunkin donuts, single dip from Scoops, a Monroe County t-shirt and Forsyth Main Street t-shirt.
DELAYED AGAIN until Aug. 6 was the new moving in date for the new Forsyth City Hall or so the council members were informed last week.
I ASSUME members of the Forsyth City council, their families, city manager and some other ones that are necessary to attend the MEAG convention at Amelia Island later this summer will cost Forsyth taxpayers for each “official goer” to the beach resort $1,593 which has been approved.
Here a few Forsyth City Councilmen comments: “A lot but don’t have time”; “mouthed BS on Zoom”; “the people are kind of stuck”; “what I am looking at is…”; “quality affordable housing”. The Mayor was seen giving a lip-smacking kiss to his friend after the meeting was adjourned.
AND TO CLOSE OUT, this from my most favorite comedian, George Carlin: I’ve finally figured out what e-mail is for. It is for communicating with people you had rather not talk to”. One more from George: “Whenever I hear that someone lives in a gated community I think of places like Auschwitz.”
GOT a comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Don Daniel at tullaybear@bellsouth.net. Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.