When I made the decision to come to Monroe County and start this newspaper, several friends familiar with the area urged me to make sure I went to Falls View Restaurant with the emphasis being the best catfish house in middle Georgia. Of course, the meal I always ordered was all-you-could-eat catfish along with hushpuppies and cole slaw.
That was back in 1972, and over the years I have dined there and taken friends there on just hungry occasions. John Wilson, the father of Superior Court Judge Tommy Wilson, was the owner and I am sure Tommy and his siblings worked there. I just remember the “real catfish”, not catfish tenders. I am writing about the ones with the bones still in them and severed piping hot
Now, why I am writing this: Last Wednesday morning before The Reporter was delivered to my rural mail box, I was out of milk and after dumping off my trash at the recycling center, went up to Falls View Market. Remember, I had no idea what was on the front page but the story that caught my attention was the headline “Falls View Restaurant site of new fire station?”, and a couple of shoppers were commenting on the story expressing shock that the restaurant was on the block to be sold.
It listed the excuse that the property of the proposed county High Falls fire station cannot be built on the proposed site because “the commissioners learned that the state park property deed says it must be used for recreation”. So the “they think they are the fabulous five” went into executive session behind closed doors and came out with this plan but nothing has been finalized.
Surely an appeal can and should be asked for for a “recreation exemption” for the land in the state park. The state should make an exemption since the fire station would also serve High Falls State Park.
Again, the High Falls residents and business owners I have talked to had no idea the county was proposing buying the property from Arthur and Ricci Lynn Estes. Maybe an attempt should be made to declare Falls View Restaurant a historical site, preserved for other people to enjoy their catfish and cole slaw.
I WONDER WHY the directors of the movie “Saving Juliette” didn’t have the premier showing of the movie, say at the Fine Arts Center or the Rose Theater in downtown Forsyth? Instead it premiered in downtown Macon.
According to the movie “Saving Juliette” was filmed and directed by a journalism professor at Mercer in conjunction with the Altamaha Riverkeepers and “documents” Juliette residents’s “fight” for clean water.
Since the producers had a Q&A after the showing, wonder if they asked for support donations and passed the hat.
HERE IS The Question of the week. Where is The Peppermint Tree located? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the certificate for a dozen Dunkin donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, slice of Jonah’s Pizza, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, Scoops single dip, Forsyth Main Street t-shirt and a Reporter T-shirt.
OVER AT the County Commission meeting, here a some unattributed commissioner comments: “We are supposed to protect our people”; “Kick the rest of that can down the road”; “Basically, all we had to do was dig a hole”; “Our mindset right now”; I’m looking at this”; “Does that make sense?”; “We need to make sure it is noted”; ”Didn’t come fast enough”; “Then I am with you”; “I’m still not clear”; “You put the fox in the hen house”; “That’s for information”; “Even if it is a rubber stamp”; “As a side note”; and finally, “You see where I am going”.
Paying off or on the county’s United Bank Credit Card was the biggest expenditure for the latest check writing $23,369.02. Here are few examples of what the credit card paid for: Dairy Queen, $1.70; Magic Touch Car Wash, $20.00; King and Prince Hotel, St. Simons, $1,164; Chateau Elan, $51; Hilton Athens, $893.85; Zoom, $29.08; Georgia Bob’s, $172.03; Courtyard by Marriott, $195.90; Amazon Patrol, $132.29; Amazon, $703.68; Chili’s $61.83.
FORSYTH’S CITY Council was on a spending spree buying four trucks for a sticker price of $120,000 and having an Emergency expenditure of $312,828 for work at the water treatment plant which is expected to be in the $1-$2 million range.
If you want a good dose of government-eze, the headline “City eyes new traffic calming policy for speeding concerns” refers to installing speed bumps, which are referred to calming devices. Honest.
What obviously came out of that discussion is that the city cannot control speeding in a neighborhood without getting the neighborhood residents to approve installing speed bumps. Guess that gets the city police off the hook from enforcing speeding laws.
