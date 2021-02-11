The investing world and WallStreet have been reeling this past week after a group of online investors on Reddit orchestrated a massive buy of the GameStop stock, GME. For anyone unaware, Reddit is an online platform that hosts communities called subreddits, which are tailored to a variety of interests. For example, there’s subreddit for funny internet videos and another for cute animal pictures. This particular trading group, who are members of the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, stumbled onto a massive opportunity in the market when one member discovered that the hedge fund Melvin Capital, worth $12 billion, was riskily shorting GameStop stock in the hopes of making quick gains off the failing company.
Shorting a stock is essentially when an individual or hedge fund ‘borrows’ a stock from a broker and then immediately sells it on the open market in the hopes that the stock price will drop, and they’ll be able to buy it back for much less. For example, if a hedge fund sells a stock on the open market for $10 million, then the price drops and they buy it back for $2 million and return it to the broker, the hedge fund has made an $8 million profit for doing nothing.
Shorting can be a highly lucrative strategy in the trading world but also highly risky. If the hedge fund sells the stock and it goes up instead of down, the fund is liable to lose an infinite amount of money. And that’s the situation we’re currently in.
When Reddit saw that Melvin Capital was shorting the stock, its army of online traders jumped on the opportunity and bought up the stock. This resulted in the stock price skyrocketing before Melvin Capital was able to buy back their shares and return them to the broker. It got so bad that Melvin Capital ran out of funds and had to be bailed out by other hedge funds.
This Reddit attack continued as its army moved on to failing stocks like AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath and Beyond and Virgin Galactic, whose stock prices have soared as well in recent days. While Melvin Capital was the primary victim of this affront, other hedge funds have also been hit hard by this shift in the global economy. The losses got so bad that the investing app Robinhood, which many of these online traders use, removed the ability for users to buy GameStop, AMC or Blackberry stocks. Many have pointed out the irony that Robinhood, an app with the moniker ‘steal from the rich, give to the poor,’ is quite literally doing the exact opposite. As a result, numerous people have called this market manipulation and a class action lawsuit has been filed against the trading platform by investors who feel cheated and disenfranchised by this trading halt. Many noteworthy celebrities and politicians have joined the Redditors in protest, including Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
As of now, Redditors are calling for their army to hold onto the stocks, despite the price dropping as a result of the trading halt. Many of these middle-class investors see this as a message to the elites. A message saying, we are here and you can’t disenfranchise us anymore. The movement has echoes of the Occupy Wallstreet Movement, except instead of protesting in the streets, these investors are playing on the elites’ home turf. This hedge fund attack has united people from the left, right and progressive sides of politics, who all agree that a free market isn’t free with the ones on top rigging the game. Regardless of how this stock attack ends, it’s clear that rules of the game have changed, and these online traders aren’t going anywhere.
Griffin Hicks is a writer for the Monroe County Reporter. Email him at griffinhicks75@gmail.com.