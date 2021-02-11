Valentine’s Day has always been a special day for me. While it’s true I’m a romantic at heart, it’s mainly because I was born on Feb. 14 and I must confess I was born north of the Mason Dixon line. It absolutely wasn’t my fault but there are those in my family who won’t leave the place of my birth alone.
Around the time of my earthly debut, my daddy was a mountain-boy Airman with just a single stripe on his sleeve and in order to get another, the Air Force insisted that he further his education by taking some courses at the now defunct Chanute Air Force Base just outside of the desolate town of Rantoul, Ill. Meantime, my mother, just 17 and pregnant, was in Georgia waiting for her new husband to come back home.
From what I’ve been told, along about nine and a half months into her pregnancy, my mother couldn’t take any more lonesomeness, and decided to take a 4-day train ride all the way from Georgia to Illinois. In the middle of winter. Into the land of snow. Just to be with my dad.
Shortly after her arrival in Illinois was when I made mine.
You would think after all those days of being jostled around on the cheap seats of a bumpy cross-country train, that her labor would be quick. But my birth didn’t come easy for my mother on that freezing Valentine’s Day in the middle of nowhere. Hours later, as she held me in her arms, she weakly hissed at my father, “Don’t you ever give me another Valentine’s present!” Just one week later, our little family was back on that train, this time southbound, headed back to Georgia.
Several years later, when I had a whole houseful of babies of my own, I needed a copy of my birth certificate and called up the Champaign County, Ill. courthouse to have one mailed to me. While I was on hold and waiting for the clerk to look up my record, I casually mentioned to her I had left Rantoul when I was just one week old, I’ve never returned, and I was wondering how it was there. Have I been missing anything all these years? She told me that leaving that hellhole was probably the smartest thing I’d ever done. To this day, I’ve never returned to my birthplace. I have visited a few other hellholes though.
Being a Valentine’s baby can have its benefits. Usually, once people find out I was born on that special day in the middle of what’s always a dreary month, they automatically assume I’m a sweet guy. Well, I guess, I am. Can’t help it. Just don’t nominate me for the Most Romantic Man of Monroe County. Not that I could even come close to winning, but if I did, my buddies, brothers and nephews would never let that one go.
One of the most romantic men ever was Saint Valentine himself. Which is probably why our holiday of celebrating love is named after him. Claudius II, the Roman emperor from 268 to 270 AD, decided that soldiers were better fighters without wives and families, and decreed marriage was against the law for young men and women. Valentine thought this was a ridiculous law, so he defied old Claudius and continued to marry young soldiers in secret. When word of his crime got out, he found himself behind bars with the promise of a quick beheading.
According to legend, while he was in prison Valentine fell in love with the beautiful young daughter of his jailer and composed the very first Valentine’s Day greeting. After writing her a letter proclaiming his undying love, he signed it, “From your Valentine,” an expression that is still on nearly every Valentine’s Day card. Unfortunately, their relationship never got past the letter writing stage. You could say he lost his head over that young gal. There are a couple of men called St. Valentine and some confusion, but this is the one who should win all the Most Romantic Man prizes.
Valentine’s Day is big business with 62% of Americans observing in some fashion. Of course, candy, greeting cards and flowers top the list but then there’s the dude who makes the rest of us look bad by taking his lady to the El Tejado for tacos and strawberry margaritas.
Obviously, sales will be slower this lover’s day due to this ongoing pandemic. Even so, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), $21.8 billion will be spent in 2021. And that’s with 74% of Americans saying the pandemic will directly impact their romantic plans. The NRF also says this year most couples will be buying gifts for each other online. Makes sense to me. Most of them met online anyway.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.