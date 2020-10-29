Hard to believe but we started 2020 concerned about impeachment. Who even remembers what impeachment was all about? Quick review: For 3+ years, Democrats and the mainstream media (CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NY Times, Facebook, Twitter, etc.) tried multiple schemes to get rid of President Trump. In early 2019, after two years of investigating possible Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 election, Robert Mueller’s report and found NO COLLUSION whatsoever. (We’ve since learned that Hillary, with Obama and Biden’s approval, initiated the Russia hoax to cover her email crimes - that’s another story.) That failed Russia hoax caused the Dems to implement another scheme.
The Dems next attempt to oust Trump centered on a phone call. In July 2019, President Trump called President Zelensky, president of Ukraine, to congratulate him on his election victory. During the conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to “look into” Hunter Biden and influence pedaling concerning his association with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Hunter had NO energy experience and no skills that qualified him for a board position on any company, let alone a foreign energy company. However, Hunter did have one thing going for him – his father was the vice president (VP) of the United States. And VP Biden was tagged by Obama to be the point man for foreign relations with Ukraine and China.
While talking to Zelensky, President Trump said, “There’s a lot of talk about (Joe) Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General (referring to Bill Barr) would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”
President Trump made that request because, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged that when he was VP, he forced Ukraine to fire the prosecutor that was investigating Burisma over possible corruption involving pay-to-play bribery and influence pedaling. The kind of influence pedaling you might find if a company hired the son (Hunter Biden) of the sitting VP and use that connection to gain political and economic favors.
After Trump’s phone call, the Democrats accused President Trump of wanting Biden investigated solely because Joe was a possible political opponent. The Dems trotted out several anonymous sources who claimed outrage over Trump’s phone call saying, “I have never encountered such a devious phone call” as to ask a foreign country to investigate possible corruption. The Dems were in a tizzy; never mind if Trump’s accusation of Biden’s corruption was true. The Dems claimed that Hunter Biden’s position on the board of a foreign energy company was because he was fully qualified and no, no, no - his position had nothing to do with “Pappa” Biden being the VP. The House quickly held hearings and impeached President Trump without ever asking the question, “Was Hunter Biden hired by Burisma because “daddy” Biden was the VP and would give favors?” The Dems never bothered to determine if there were any documents (emails, computer files, etc.) that discussed influence pedaling by Hunter because of his position with Burisma. Instead, the Dems plan called for them to go full speed ahead with Trump is evil; Trump asked a foreign country to investigate possible corruption; therefore, Trump must be impeached. The media agreed. They reported only what advanced the “Orange Man bad” narrative.
One of the five freedoms guaranteed by the 1st Amendment is freedom of the press. What does that mean? Does it mean that the press should take sides and report only positive information about their side and neglect all negative info? Does freedom of the press mean to silence and hide critical information or censor information that harms one side, even if that information is the truth? What happens to government when the media fails to hold all sides accountable?
No, freedom of the press means: the right to report news without government interference or government censorship. The media must be “fair and balanced” and give all sides of a story. At one time, the “free” press was impartial; it was fair and balanced; it didn’t take sides; and it accurately reported ALL critical information, even if that information incriminated political friends. Sadly, for several decades, America no longer has a free press. The media openly sides with the Democrats and their socialist agenda. Why do I say that?
On Oct 14th, we received proof that every Democrat accusation involving President Trump’s phone call to President Zelensky, accusations that led to impeachment, was a lie. What was the proof? Last year, Hunter Biden took his computer to get repaired but never returned to claim it. So, the store’s owner copied the hard drive, and turned the original over to the FBI. Turns out, Hunter’s hard drive contains thousands of emails involving the exact corruption and influence pedaling that Trump asked Zelensky to investigate. Everything that Trump suspected about Joe and Hunter Biden was correct – the Bidens are corrupt to their core. Since December 2019, the FBI had Hunter Biden’s hard drive. That hard drive contained exculpatory information about Trump and damning information on the Bidens but the FBI said nothing. Instead, the FBI allowed the country to be dragged through months of a phony investigation and faux impeachment.
As corrupt as the FBI and the Bidens are, the media is even worse. The New York Post reported the Hunter computer story but all other media outlets have silenced this BLOCKBUSTER story. Mind you, during impeachment all we heard was “Trump’s guilty.” Now we have information exonerating him yet ABC, CBS, NBC, the NY Times, and the entire leftist media refuse to report; and Facebook and Twitter have suspended accounts of people who share or even mention the Biden computer scandal. The government hasn’t silenced the media. The media is intentionally silencing the story. The story is almost impossible to find. We are one week from the most consequential election of the last 100 years, and incriminating information against Joe Biden is erased. Joe has not disavowed any of the information found on the computer. Instead, regarding the Bidens’ computer scandal, influence pedaling, and bribery involving Burisma and Ukraine; Joe is relying on the media to NOT REPORT the information. The media is an information “black hole.” No information escapes. The media and Big Tech has become Big Brother; they are censoring you, me, and the nation. The media and Big Tech’s censorship will only get worse if Biden gets elected.
A retired Army officer who lives in Bolingbroke, email Sloan Oliver at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.