To the Editor:
The K-9’s death in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was a sad event, for the county, the dog, and our competency. K-9’s are talked about and treated as officers, with the same companion risks, at an elevated level, for they are often considered acceptable losses in those dangerous situations, and deserve the same level of respect and duty support as any other officer would; this one did not get it.
Your article addressed the “hard day?” the handler had, but shared little about the day the dog had. A terrible omission. Talk to a veterinarian about forced death through heat exhaustion/aphyxiation in a closed container; no freedom, no choice. (It would be interesting to see a competent autopsy report on this dog’s death to determine time of death). We, Monroe County, invested in this K-9 just as we would a regular deputy; hired, trained, assigned, and evaluated. Now he is gone. So what?
Sadly it seems to be an indication of our personal lack of commitment and self discipline. We tend to put self above all else, irregardless.
I am reminded of C.S. Lewis’ “The Abolition of Man”: we have found and destroyed that which restrains us, it was man’s cumulative behaviors. Hence, we destroyed mankind.
Dale Miller
Forsyth