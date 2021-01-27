To the Editor:
Due to the change in our national leadership there will be important referendums and elections within the next two years. Our state voting process must be more secure to prevent and identify fraud. According to the U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 4, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof…”
Everyone should contact their state senator and representative and urge them to update our voting process. To find your senator or representative, go to www.legis.ga.gov/find-my-legislator; enter your home address, then click on the senator’s or representative’s name to get their contact information.
Reform measures should include: Same voter ID for in-person and absentee voters. Ballots designed to prevent counterfeiting. Both tabulator and observer sign-off for ballot validation.
A secure and fair voting process is the basis of a true democracy and promotes unity after elections. This is an integral step to keep our country from descending into chaos.
Sarah Dismuke
Juliette