Walking over to the new Old Mill Market for their ribbon cutting on Friday, I had an epiphany of sorts.
As I walked west on Adams Street, I spied the handsome, still-new, popular Fox City Brewery off to the right. Across the street I saw happy diners enjoying pizza at Jonah’s on Johnston.
As I marched on, the expansive and inviting covered front porch of the Old Mill Market beckoned. This is not the same Forsyth I moved to in 2007. It’s beginning to shake, rattle and roll.
Returning to our office on Jackson Street, I marveled to think back. In 2010 the Reporter was about the only entity still going on our block. The old Persons law firm had been long abandoned. It was only used briefly as the headquarters for sheriff John Cary Bittick’s re-election campaign in 2008. It’s now been beautifully restored as the Bryant Engineering firm, which stays busy handling the steady stream of new Forsyth projects. Closer to the Reporter was the dog-eared Thompson Insurance building. An odd but wandering soul lived upstairs briefly with his dog. Thankfully Fair Masonry bought the building and converted it into an attractive (what else?) brick office where the Fairs run their sprawling brick empire across the South.
On the other side of the Reporter, Hugh Mercer closed his surveying office around 2010 and the Monroe County Arts Alliance closed too. Thankfully Wild & Rooted last year bought that building and made it an attractive and popular salon.
Across the street, some low-key antique dealer had left and made way for Ashley Marie’s clothing store, until she closed. Next door, Curves used to attract grandmothers hoping to stay in shape. But it closed. Then the Whitleys bought the old National Guard building and Katie Whitley made one end their popular dance studio. In the back Patrick Whitley runs his T-shirt and logo company. And now up front, the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce has moved in and improved that office.
It’s an exciting time to be in Monroe County. People, young people, are starting businesses, fixing up shops and pursuing their dreams. And that means a better community for all of us.
There are challenges of course. Restaurant owners are still desperate to find employees. I am hearing that Gov. Brian Kemp is warming to the idea of ending the federal government’s generous $300 per week unemployment supplement. That would go a long way toward ending the labor crisis. Also, the Georgia labor department says it will resume requiring applicants for jobless benefits to prove they are looking for work. That rule had been suspended during the “pandemic”.
While we hope and pray for better state and federal policies, I can guarantee better policies won’t be coming out of Washington as long as Democrats control the federal government. It’s becoming clear that President Biden’s spending blowout is gonna result in the kind of inflation we haven’t seen since the 1970s under Jimmy Carter. And Biden’s anti-oil policies are already causing gas shortages and price increases.
There’s only so much we can do to change these absurd, ridiculous, horrible liberal policies. The American people supposedly “elected” Biden, and now we have to eat the sandwich. As HL Mencken said: “Democracy is the theory that common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”
And boy will we. Gas lines this week may be only the beginning of horrors. Dementia Joe has only been in office five months.
And so those of us in Monroe County will have to lean on one another while we muddle through the bad policies coming. Most of Washington considers the people who live in small towns in the South to be the enemy. They call us racists. They call us deplorables. They shut down our businesses blaming COVID. They closed our schools. They ruin our healthcare system.
Sean Davis of The Federalist put it this way: “The Ruling Class wants you scared, broke, depressed, medicated and isolated. You’re easier to control that way. Confident, self-sufficient, happy, healthy people surrounded by friends and family are a threat to the Ruling Class.”
It’s not a new problem for American patriots. Our great patriarch Benjamin Franklin put it this way when the British monarchy was breathing down American necks: “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall hang separately.”
We need one another. Community matters. Shop locally. Love and support Forsyth and Monroe County. We have come a long way. But tough challenges are ahead. Together we can get through them to see a brighter day. By God’s grace, we can create a community of families who flourish financially, emotionally and spiritually, by depending on God and each other. The more we thrive, the less opportunity the boobs in Atlanta and Washington will have to hurt us.