I’m writing this on Mother’s Day and wish I could be talking to my mother. Sadly, she died five years ago. Knowing that my mother would soon be gone, her last several years I engaged her to tell me as much as possible about her life - her memories of the Great Depression, World War II, her parents, etc. Now I regret that I didn’t encourage my parents, years earlier, to tell me more about their life experiences and lessons learned. So, while you still have the opportunity, talk to your mother, father, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Don’t make the conversation about you, make it about them. Show a curiosity about a time and era before you. Someday, long after they’re gone, you’ll realize the treasures that you no longer have. While able, engage your elders and glean everything possible from them. They’ll appreciate it and so will you.
IN THE 1989 movie “Field of Dreams”, a voice told Kevin Costner, “If you build it, they will come.” So, Costner plowed under his Iowa corn field and built a baseball diamond out in the middle of nowhere. And they came – the ghosts of baseball greats from eras past to include “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. The slogan “if you build it” is often used as a means to jump start a project – build it and the people will come. Sometimes they do. Fox City Brewery, Sol Tacos & Tequila, and The French Market are examples that lend proof to that saying.
HOWEVER, SLOAN’S corollary to that slogan states; “If it gets built, you better support it or it will go away.” Too often we see exactly that. The Macon Symphony was a good example of not receiving adequate support, and now it’s gone. Someone can invest everything into a business only to see it fail because nobody came. If you want a business, a restaurant, an entertainment venue or a store to remain open, you MUST patronize it; otherwise it will fail. Emerging from the COVID craziness and the Wuhan lockdowns, that should be self-evident.
I TELL visitors to middle Georgia; we don’t need Atlanta for entertainment, shopping or restaurants. And we certainly DON’T need Amazon or eBay. Forsyth, Monroe County, and Macon have a good mix of small businesses, mom-and-pop restaurants, and entertainment. After the past 14 months, the necessity of supporting local, small businesses should be more obvious than ever. As much as I like Lowe’s, I want the local Tractor Supply, Ace Hardwares, and Griffin Lumber & Hardware (formerly Dodds Builders Supply) to be successful. Same with restaurants – I want Grits Café, Jonah’s, Her Majesty Pop-up Kitchen, the Pickled Ocra, Scoops, the Whistle Stop Café, and Marrow 41 to all do well. Buy a computer or get one repaired at Harbin Repairs (on the square). Mossy Corner (in Smarr) has a great selection of plants; Blanche Farms Meats (Bolingbroke) has great meats; the Old Mill Market (opened last week on E. Adams) has wonderful pastries, meats, and home wares; on Fridays, shop the Farmers Market (N. Jackson Street) for fresh produce; buy farm and garden products at Forsyth Feed & Seed and at Country Oaks Farm & Pet Supply (in Bolingbroke); and purchase specialty gifts from Henry’s and Southern Charm (both in Bolingbroke), from CoTique Boutique and Sage & Sparrow (both in Forsyth); and buy adventure and outdoor gear from Ocmulgee Outfitters (now open in Forsyth). Also, Forsyth has the Rose Theater and the Mary Persons Fine Arts Center that host wonderful entertainment. Finally, local events include the Forsythia Festival (May 21-23); Forsyth’s Music-on-the-Square (hopefully it will return this summer); and the New Year’s Eve ball drop.
LET’S NOT forget the local “mom-and-pop” businesses and entertainment venues in Macon. The Grand Opera House, the Hargray Capitol Theater, Macon Little Theater and Theater Macon all have fantastic entertainment at great prices. Macon Rocks Climbing is a new indoor climbing gym that’s worth a visit.
THE ABOVE mentioned businesses (and all the other local establishments) have spent time, money, and resources to create a product. As customers and consumers, we must do our diligence and learn about economics - supply and demand, and the cost of not spending your dollars locally. If possible support your neighbors by frequenting their business. Bottom line - we have most everything needed right here within a short drive. If we don’t support local businesses, they will go away.
IF YOU ever needed proof that “experts” are not what they claim, last week’s jobs report is the perfect example. Economic “experts” expected 1 million new jobs would be created in April due to Biden’s “drunken sailor” level of spending (apologies to drunken sailors); spending on a scale unprecedented in human history. The experts were wrong by a factor of FOUR – only 265,000 jobs were created. How could they be so wrong? Answer - leftists and Dems are not grounded in economic reality. Displaying a level of ignorance that costs $75,000 per year at Ivy League schools, they think that scattering trillions of dollars across the country will make people want to work. They’re not intelligent enough to realize that if someone makes more money NOT working, by receiving endless unemployment benefits, don’t be surprised that they don’t work. Biden, and his minions, has thrown billions and trillions around the country – to everyone and anything. Because of that spending, truth is that businesses cannot find workers. Recent articles in this paper have reported exactly that - businesses are having difficulty finding workers. The Waffle House closed, trash sits uncollected, and Burger King and IHOP (in Macon) were closed – all because they couldn’t find enough employees. The most troubling thing about the jobs report is that Biden claims the government needs to spend MORE money, thinking that giving people endless money to NOT work will convince them to work. It’s that thinking that proves the failure of elitist education.
FINAL THOUGHT: Guess who Biden blamed for the bad jobs report? No, he didn’t blame racism; this time he blamed President Trump. Do they ever take responsibility for anything?
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.