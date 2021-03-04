What a shocking sight! I was doing some work in my backyard and suddenly my attention was diverted by a scene I will never forget. First,
I heard dogs barking. Then I looked up from what I was doing to see two dogs chasing a small deer. The little fawn was running for its life!
In a frantic attempt to elude the dogs, the fawn raced across the lawn and landed in our pool. I ran the two dogs off, only to see the little deer struggling for its life once again.
EXHAUSTED BY the chase, the deer was floundering in the water. Unless I could get him out of the water, he was going to drown. I jumped into the pool and pulled the deer to the steps. I released him and he wearily stumbled to the grass and collapsed. Panting and thoroughly exhausted, the little fawn had no strength left to escape. It looked up at me and bellowed with a faint cry. Bloody bite marks were evident on his back legs. My heart ached and I prayed, “Oh Lord, please help this poor creature.” I called Animal Control and they came and picked up the deer. The next day I called to check on the fate of my rescued friend. I was informed that Dauset Trails Nature Center had offered to take “Bambi.” They nursed him back to health and gave him a new home. What a relief! This happened 15 years ago, but I still shudder to think what would have happened had I not been there to lend a helping hand to a little deer who fell into a watery pit.
THIS INCIDENT reminds me of the story of a man who fell into a precarious situation. Maybe you’ve heard this before. A man fell into a pit and could not get out. One passerby came along and said, “I feel for you down there in the pit.” An objective person said, “It’s logical that someone would fall into that pit.” A Pharisee said, “Only bad people fall into a pit.” A mathematician calculated how he fell into the pit. A geologist asked about any rare specimens in the pit. A news reporter wanted an exclusive story on his pit. An evasive person came along and avoided the subject of the pit all together. A self-pitying person said, “You haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen my pit.” An optimist said, “Things could get worse.” A pessimist said, “Things will get worse.” But Jesus seeing the man, took him by the hand and lifted him out of the pit. This short story is filled with imaginary scenes, yet it confirms the mercy of God. Psalms 40:1-2 says, “I relied completely on the LORD, and he turned toward me and heard my cry for help. He lifted me out of a watery pit, out of the slimy mud. He placed my feet on a rock and gave me secure footing.” (New English Translation). Are you in a pit? Look up. Jesus is passing by today.
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.