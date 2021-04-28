I
have made mistakes in my life, many I regret and have asked for forgiveness and apologized for. But I have made a couple of mistakes I can take credit for. Number one was ordering from Publishers Clearing House, which I did just one time. Now my emails from PCH notify me I could win $7,000 a week for life.
Mistake number two: my house is ideally situated for solar panels on the roof. Honestly, I have been seriously considering having them installed so I inquired on a post on Facebook. Oops, should have known better. Over the last two weeks, I have received phone calls from so many solar providers (not Mr. Sun, pun) I reply to phone solicitors “I live in a 100%, all-day-and-night cloudy region and my house has no roof”.
Not my mistake number three, but my warranty on my two vehicles, one 15 years old and the other 20, have long expired. According to the phone calls to extend the warranties “if you want to talk to an agent, please depress one and if you want to put on our no-call list, depress two”. That is a joke because a couple of days later I get the same phone call about the expired warranties.
When I do not recognize a phone caller from the caller ID on my phone, I answer “Blount scam investigation unit. Are you calling to report a scam or are you a scammer?” They either hang up or start yelling, “Don, Don it is me! Don’t hang up! It’s me!”
I don’t understand, when I attempt to call a number from the caller ID it is listed as a 994 number, I get a recording, “That number has been disconnected. Please try another number.” According to my friend and computer guru/wizard Rand Blanks, that is called “spoofing”.
So, I asked Rand to explain spoofing so I share his explanation with you: “Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity, usually through software. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or government agency that you may already know and trust. If you answer, they use scam scripts to try to steal your money or valuable personal information, which can be used in fraudulent activity.
“Software is available to spoof your phone number. It is illegal in the United States, but that doesn’t stop them.
“Phone companies have the ability to turn off spoofing, basically showing the true phone number. But they don’t because phone calls from any source is money in their pockets. I suspect the occasional lawsuit on this costs less than the increased revenue caused by spoofing.
“Using information available online, spoofers can tell what exchanges call you the most (like 478), and spoof their number to appear to come from a 478 exchange. This increases the likelihood that the call will be answered .
Finally, Rand makes this suggestion: “If you want some fun, ask AT&T public relations why they do not prevent spoofing”.
Remember the “Do Not Call list”?
WOW! DIDN’T realize there were such “top” salaries paid to our public officials. It has been the topic of conversation from the Waffle House to the internet.
Here are some total amounts paid by us taxpayers: Monroe County government, $2,073,046; City of Forsyth, $705,471; Monroe County Board of Education, $4,044,172 only those making a salary of $70,000 and above and state judiciary, $497,712.
THE THREE highest paid Monroe County school officials are Mike Hickman, James Finch and Jackson Daniel. Ron Hoenes was the first to name the three top paid and receives a certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Forsyth Main Street t-shirt, Scoops single dip, Reporter t-shirt and a slice of Jonah’s pizza.
Here’s this week’s The Question: who is the new principal at T.G. Scott? First correct answer after 12 noon gets the certificate for all the goodies.
BOTH THE Forsyth City Council and the Monroe County Commissioners were in the approval mode last week, the city maybe because three of the council members were not present except on Zoom. And the commissioners were nice to each other maybe because the chairman was absent. Oops, the “Coach” was absent.
Here are a few unattributed council comments: “I want to ask real quick”; “I don’t have a problem with that”; “I just….”; and “I understand why people are upset”.
And over at the county commission meeting: “If the judge wants it”; “We are not trying to scare anybody”; I’ll put my two-cents in”; I’m prepared to be hated”; “I’d rather have five-years”; We are not going to bring up hand grenades”; “Here’s the feeling I got”; “A pretty intelligent person”; “I wuz” and “He don’t talk hardly at all”;
FINALLY, NO truer words were spoken as written by The Wall Street Journal Wonder Land columnist Daniel Henniger under the headline “The Maxine Waters Problem”: “There used to be widely shared boundaries on personal and public behavior. Not anymore. A lot of people no longer know how to behave or where the lines are that one shouldn’t cross.”
Another paragraph in the same column: “Whatever happened to the thought, “Maybe I don’t want to do this? Or shouldn’t do this”.
ON THE lighter side, from Now You Know: Terrorism was originally defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as “government by intimidation”.
GOT a comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at tullaybear@bellsouth.net. Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.