Sheriff Brad Freeman tells the Reporter that last week’s furor over the death of Khan has been the biggest uproar he’s faced since he took office in 2019.
One Facebook warrior sent the sheriff a message threatening to slit his throat. Khan’s handler, deputy Willie Barkley, received “several” death threats as well, said Freeman.
Freeman prides himself on his accessibility. That habit of being available to talk has been tested the past seven days. The local gadfly accused him of “covering up” the dog’s death. Freeman said he found that accusation amusing since his first phone call after the investigation was to the local newspaper publisher.
When the WMAZ reporter also asked him about a “cover up”, he showed her the story on the front page of the Reporter. “That’s where 90 percent of people in our community get their news,” said Freeman. “Some coverup.”
Freeman said he took two more phone calls on Monday over the issue. Freeman said he understands people are upset. The dog’s death from overheating after being left in a patrol car is inexcusable. But he said once he tells people what happened, and what he’s doing about it, they seem to understand.
Barkley is by all accounts a solid deputy. And a good guy. He has a wife and children. They too have suffered greatly from the incident.
Freeman has demoted Barkley from patrol sergeant to jail deputy. Freeman said Barkley will lose about $14,000 per year in pay from the demotion, which includes the loss of extra pay K-9 handlers get. He lost his take-home patrol car and is currently serving an unpaid suspension. He will be back at work, now in the jail, this weekend.
What Barkley did was wrong. He has admitted it. But I need to air an unpopular opinion. And it’s something you need to hear. I love dogs. You love dogs. Americans love dogs. But it’s gotten out of hand. The last year, when people have been more isolated from others, I believe they’ve gotten “closer” to their pets. I don’t think that’s necessarily a good thing. Have you noticed how “emotional support animals” are increasingly popular? People want to take their animals on airplane trips. Finally, it got so bad this year, the big airlines had to ban emotional support animals, including peacocks and lizards. Americans now spend $99 billion per year on their pets.
It is good and wholesome to take care of your animals.
The Bible is the source of determining right and wrong, and Proverbs 12:10 says “Whoever is righteous has regard for the life of his beast, but the mercy of the wicked is cruel.”
But can you take it too far? In 2019, Elizabeth Hoad of England married her dog, Logan, on national television. One British wag commented that it was “deeply uncomfortable viewing.”
Hoad, 49, told the press that after four failed engagements, 220 dates and a range of unsatisfactory experiences in the search for love – men concealing wives, men her age pursuing younger women – she had given up on the male of her species.
Now I don’t want to focus on my, ahem, bone of contention with this practice. Suffice to say this: people were made for relationships. Human relationships. Not animal relationships. Not on-line relationships. We were made for in-person, interactive community.
Khan’s death is very sad. But thank God the death was that of a dog, and not a human, the only living species made in the image of God. If you’re mad about that statement, then the problem is with you.