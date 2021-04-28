When I was a young squirt, around 14-years-old, thin, and beardless, and the eldest of six children, my position at the family table was to the right of my dad. He, of course, sat at the head of the table. I wasn’t sitting in the most comfortable seat in the house that’s for sure. If my old man happened to reach up and scratch his head, I’d automatically duck. If you were raised in my era, you know exactly what I mean.
My mother who adopted my dad’s five children always sat at the other end of the table. I think she sat down there so she could easily send my dad secret eye signals that would alert him that something was up with one of the children. I kept a close eye on her also.
My brother John who was barely a year younger than me sat to my dad’s left. He had a bad habit of always watching my dad while he ate. Always ready in a defensive mode. This bothered my dad somewhat but mostly he let it go.
To my immediate right, sat my brother David. Also, within arm’s reach of my old man. He is eleven months younger than John and during most of March and part of April, they are the same age. The three youngest children in our family never got into much trouble that I can remember but the trouble three teenage brothers so close in age can get into is incredible. I don’t blame my folks for being tough on us. Lord knows we needed it.
My mother wasn’t the best cook in the world. Her idea of a delicious supper was a deep stainless steel pot with a couple of pounds of greasy hamburger meat mashed down into the bottom. Then she’d top it off with a bag of tater tots, add a thick layer of Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup and bake for an hour at 350°. Another one of her specialties was sliced and fried Spam, sometimes crusted with cornmeal, with a side dish of a can of white hominy. We usually washed these tasty meals down with a glass of cherry Kool-Aid. My favorite meal by then was pinto beans. It’s hard to mess up pinto beans unless you undercook or burn them.
The breakfasts she cooked for us were worse than her suppers. For example, we would eat hours-old pancakes that she had cooked extra when making breakfast for my dad around 5 a.m. We’d wash that mess down with some warm Tang.
We only had two manners at our table that we adhered strictly to. The number one rule was that it was forbidden to put your elbows on the table. My dad said the reasoning behind this was that if everyone on one side of the table all put their elbows on the table at the same time, it would fall over. Even with this danger, you’d be surprised how many times I broke that rule and got a taste of the backhand. Rule number two was don’t talk with food in your mouth. Many times, my dad would wait until I forked a piece of burnt Spam into my mouth before he would demand an answer to why I fell asleep in English class or some other such question. His method always gave me time to think up a good answer while I was choking down a slab of Specially Processed American Meat (SPAM). He told me in later years that if he knew that I was going to make so much money being a b.s. artist, he certainly would never have discouraged it.
After I went out on my own at an age far too young, I embarrassed myself quite a few times because I didn’t know which fork to start with or that my napkin was supposed to lay in my lap and not hang around my neck. Shoot, we didn’t even have napkins at our table when I was a kid. We used our shirt sleeves. And they didn’t teach manners in school back in my day, either. I learned what few fancy manners I do know mainly by following the lead of others. I know how it is to feel out of place.
I learned to say “please” and “thank you”. I use “sir” and “ma’am”. I still open doors for the ladies, and I believe that it’s “ladies first”. If I’m entering an establishment, I think it’s polite to wait a few seconds for the guy behind me and pass the door to him. If I say or do something that is out of order, I think the proper thing to do is apologize.
Those that have good manners were taught so by their families. My dad was an Appalachian boy raised poor and fatherless. He wasn’t taught much in the way of manners. And even though, we had to sometimes be careful of where we took him for dinner, I was always proud to sit at his right-hand side.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.