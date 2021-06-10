Recently, I saw on Facebook a post that made me laugh. The person posting it said: “I love putting puzzles together. I don’t mean to brag, but I just put a puzzle together in 1 day and the box said 2-4 years.”
I PERSONALLY love putting puzzles together, but I hate it when a piece is lost or missing. However, I’m not alone. Did you know that the first person in history to lose a puzzle piece can be traced back to the Garden of Eden? Read on to learn more.
THERE WAS a survey taken a few years ago and people were asked: What do you want out of life? Three basic answers surfaced. Allow me to sum it up in the simplest terms. It boiled down to food, shelter and fun. I don’t mean to be sarcastic, but that could basically describe a dog’s life couldn’t it? My dog Jake wants the same things!
DID YOU notice the response to the survey reflected only materialistic desires? I want food, shelter and fun. But if we are honest, we have to admit that these things in and of themselves do not bring lasting fulfillment. The reason? There is a spiritual dimension to man’s existence that cannot be ignored. The picture is not complete when this important puzzle piece is missing. Without it, man will never know true contentment.
THE MISSING puzzle piece can be traced back to the Garden of Eden when man bought into the lie that you can be your own god. Adam lived in a beautiful paradise, and he experienced incredible communion with God. But when Adam sinned, he hid himself from God. You might say it was the first “hide and seek.” Man hides. God seeks. God said,”Where are you Adam?” It wasn’t that God couldn’t find Adam. The question was asked for Adam’s own introspection.
GOD IS still asking the same question today, “Where are you?” We can try to mask the emptiness in our souls with food, beautiful homes and endless hours of entertainment, but these things will never fill or replace the God-shaped void in our lives.
LIKE ADAM we can run, but we can’t hide. The Bible says Adam lived for 930 years and then he died. Did he live the rest of his life with an ache in his heart? I think he did. Everyday he lived with the consequences of his sin. Did his heart also ache for the glory of God’s presence he had experienced on such a personal intimate level?
SO WHAT do you want out of life? Whatever it is, you will never know true contentment until your relationship with God is restored. The Garden of Eden is no longer on the earth, but a garden can flourish in your soul. Take a moment and meditate on a portion of the old hymn “I Come To The Garden Alone”. The refrain says: “He walks with me, and He talks with me, and He tells me I am His own; and the joy we share as we tarry there, none other has ever known.” Plug in this missing puzzle piece and you will live a life envied by kings!
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.