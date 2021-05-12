Last week was the week of meetings, just about every government board had meetings and this newspaper covered just about all of them. Of course, I attended Forsyth’s City Council and Monroe County Commissioners. At those two is where I get the unattributed comments I report.
But sometimes after those meetings, more questions arise than I anticipated. Meeting agenda are presented for adoption. At the county there is a roll call and when the agendas are approved they get down to business.
Over at the city council one of the first items approved was giving $5,000 to the Bicentennial committee. Getting money is one of the main objectives for the Bicentennial Committee so the show can proceed.
Here are some of the council member comments: “Not going to ask a lot of questions;” “I like it”; “I’m listening”; “It still bothers me”; “I mean”; “They get an estimate”; “They are making an honest estimate”.
There was one concern and right-full on: parents are dropping their children off at the splash pad, going to “the Wal-Mart”, Ingles or get a cup of coffee at Waffle House. So, the city is developing plans to require parents to stay with their children until the kids get through bathing.
Contrary to Forsyth’s Mayor, there are many days finding a parking place in downtown Forsyth is impossible. Hizzonor likes to brag there are 66 parking places downtown, around the square and side streets. Here’s a repeated suggestion: if you can’t find a downtown parking place, call the mayor or text him. Ask him to find one for you. Maybe he’ll use his golf cart to help you find one. Along that same line, wonder what happened to the mayor and council throwing out the idea for a downtown city parking garage/lot? Oh yeah that was during election time.
OVER AT the county commission meeting, after an hour-and-forty-five-minute embarrassing attempt to persuade each other, business owner Joseph Egloff got what he was asking for: settling for a reflective business sign (he wanted a lighted sign) not to exceed four feet by eight feet, receiving animals to be slaughtered via truck during business hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Personally it was embarrassing to see and hear the commissioners attempt to prove they were smarter at managing Mr. Egloff’s business than he. I am sure he, being the gentleman personified, also had to be embarrassed. He kept his cool and professional demeanor.
And we wonder why Monroe County is not business and industry friendly. You should have been there and you would see why!
I HAVE always been a very strong advocate of government open records and government transparency. I often use this column to bring to your attention how open or how closed our local governments can be.
When I hear someone complain about local government. I respond by asking the person: were you at the meeting, do you access the local government websites and do you read the reports of their meetings in this newspaper?
So, I am going to give you a primer on how you can access the meetings of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, compliments of county PIO Richard Dumas. Here goes:
“Persons who wish to access the Monroe County Board of Commissioners’ (MCBOC) meetings via live stream should visit Facebook and search for the Monroe County Board of Commissioners’ page.
“Persons who “like” or “follow” the Monroe County Board of Commissioners page will have the live stream show up in their news feed. Others will have to actually click on the MCBOC page. Unless there is a technical glitch (which does happen occasionally), the meeting should appear on the MCBOC page at the appointed start time of the meeting and will run until the open portion of the meeting ends. The live stream will never record anything that occurs in executive (or closed) session.
“Persons who are not able to watch a meeting live but want to later tune in to a recorded version of the meeting can also click on the MCBOC page and play the archived video which will remain permanently stored on the county’s Facebook page.
“A second option for viewing the meetings after they have happened is to click on the Harbin Repairs Facebook page and view them there. Harbin Repairs owner Jordan Harbin has graciously volunteered to assist with recording the meetings to provide a backup option should the county’s recordings have technical issues”.
IT WAS a corn snake that caused the lady to have a wreck and Richard Schuyler was the first to answer The Question. He receives a certificate for a Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, single ice cream from Scoops, slice of Jonas Pizza, Dairy Queen Blizzard, Forsyth Main Street t-shirt, and a Reporter t-shirt.
Here’s The Question for this week: What is the new date for the Forsythia Festival? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
OUR STATE Rep. Susan Holmes announced last week the Georgia DOT has agreed to resurface State Highway 83 from the Monroe County line to downtown Monticello. Wonder if the citizens of Jasper County and Monticello had to pass a TSPLOST to get that done? The answer is no.
LOOKING AT the county paid checks, $22,007.51 paid off the county United Bank credit card; somebody from the county stayed at Days Inn, $60.99 and we paid Shoney’s $29.46 for general supplies; Maybe strawberry pies; CCI reservations cost us $1,069 for travel. Sixty-eight checks were written totaling just over half-million dollars, $554,926.52. That was for a two-week billing cycle.
BETCHA DIDN’T know this: months that begin on a Sunday will always have a Friday the 13th.
GOT a comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at tullaybear@bellsouth.net. Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.