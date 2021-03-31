Our family just returned from a spring break trip to Mickey Mask World and I am proud to report that no fewer than 35 “cast members” ordered me to pull my “face covering” over my nose in three days in Orlando.
Disney is supposed to be The Happiest Place in the World, but it’s hard to tell when you can’t see anyone’s face.
Not that we didn’t have fun. Our teenagers are getting older and we figured this was a last chance for an old-fashioned family Disney trip with all of us, including our 7 year old. We last went to Disney 13 years ago. I’ll never forget we were swimming down there in February 2008 and when we returned to Forsyth there was four inches of snow. At the time our teenagers were 6 and 3. It was much different then. No I’m not talking about COVID. I’m talking about my kids. They wouldn’t ride anything. They were terrified. Basically we parents took turns riding rides while one unlucky parent stayed with the timid toddlers. That, um, wasn’t a problem this time. We all rode the fastest roller coaster at Disney, the Everest Expedition, but to be honest I was reeling as we got out. It was fast and exhilarating. I turned to Ford, the 7-year-old, wondering if a ride had finally scared him.
“That’s it?!?” he exclaimed. “It’s over?”
Then he proceeded to run back into the line and we rode it five more times. Ahh, the fearless third child.
What’s not fearless is COVID America. In fact it’s a fearful pit of hell. I couldn’t help but being disappointed on that first day in the Magic Kingdom with my fellow Americans for their robotic compliance with Disney’s absurd and overbearing mask rules.
Disney will allow you remove your mask if you’re eating or drinking. But NOT if you’re trying to walk while eating or drinking.
“Please pull your mask up,” Karen of the Magic Kingdom demanded.
Apparently Disney scientists have studied COVID and determined the virus spreads only when you’re walking. Amazing stuff. And customers who were spending thousands of dollars with Disney just accepted it and put up with it. We saw them wearing masks in parking lots, in cars, in pools, places where even Disney doesn’t require masks. But over three days we learned some things. First of all, while you’re in line waiting for Disney’s incredible attractions like the new Star Wars’ Rise of the Resistance ride, you talk to people. It turns out that behind the masks were real, living, breathing people who hated the mask rules. They just felt obligated to comply (I, happily, had no such compulsion). We met a retired couple from Washington state (not Seattle they insisted) who hated the mask requirements and joined us as renegades taking them off when no one was looking. They shared how disgusted they were by their dictatorial Democratic governor shutting down their state, leaving their son-in-law without a job.
The more I talked to people, the more I realized many of them felt just like I did.
“Do you mind if I get on the elevator with you?” one lady asked nervously at the hotel.
“No of course not!” I replied, “why would I?”
“Well you know how people are about this COVID,” she replied, and then went off on the ridiculous over-the-top fear to which her family had been subjected for a year.
We heard many such stories. People are tired of being treated as super spreader vector haulers for a virus that has a 99.9 percent survival rate.
But you wouldn’t know it from our new administration.
President Biden floated a trial ballon this week, or at least the left wingers running his administration did, that they may require Americans to have a “vaccine passport” in order to do certain things in the future. Revelation 13:18 talks about how in the end times the anti-Christ will require people to take the Mark of the Beast. Without it, they won’t be able to engage in commerce. He who has ears, let him hear.
After the government lied to us last year saying we would shutdown for just 15 days to slow the spread, I don’t think the American people will trust the government to impose a “Show us your papers” regime.
And then Biden’s new CDC director Rochelle Walensky told (who else?) MSNBC on Monday that she feels “impending doom” with the Covid case trajectory. “Right now I’m scared.”
Ahh, just the kind of calm, rational, data-driven scientist we expect to be running our top health agency.
I have been using this space for a year to warn you how the government is taking the opportunity of a pretty bad virus to strip us of our freedoms and liberties. I continue to insist we had better wake up.
“Liberty once lost is lost forever,” wrote John Adams. “When the People once surrender their share in the Legislature, and their Right of defending the Limitations upon the Government, and of resisting every Encroachment upon them, they can never regain it.”
A century later, black social reformer Frederick Douglass from Adams’ Massachusetts put it this way: “Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have the exact measure of the injustice and wrong which will be imposed on them.”
Joe Biden on Monday begged governors and mayors to re-impose mask mandates and other restrictions which he enjoys hanging around the necks of the American people. Fortunately I think elected leaders who are closer to the people are done listening to boobs like Biden. Every state that has dropped a mask mandate has lower rates of COVID than those that still require face diapers.
Which leads to the No. 1 question for me. If masks really work, would Biden have to beg and would Disney have to demand that they be worn? I don’t think so.