Kids can ask some profound questions can’t they? A little girl asked her father, “Where did the human race come from?” The father answered, “We were made by God.” The girl asked her mother the same question. The mother answered, “Many years ago we evolved from monkeys.” The confused little girl returned to her father and said, “Dad how is it possible, that you told me the human race was created by God, and Mom said we came from monkeys?” The father answered, “Well, dear, it is very simple. I told you about my side of the family and your mother told you about hers.”
Here’s a question that we’ve all asked, “Where did God come from?” How would you answer that question? Our finite minds find it difficult to imagine a Being with “no beginning.” Yet Isaiah 57:15 says, “He is the Holy One who inhabits eternity.” A. W. Tozer wrote,”Time dwells in God. Time marks the beginning of the created existence and because God never began to exist; time can have no application in Him. God created time for our physical existence here, but He has no beginning and no end.”
I admit that it may be difficult to wrap you mind around a God that has no beginning and no end. But I believe we exist because He exists. If you want to believe we evolved from primordial soup or from monkeys, have at it. However, Romans 1: 20 offers a convincing argument, “For since the creation of the world, God’s invisible qualities –his eternal power and divine nature –have been understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.”
Jesus is our Creator, Designer and Life-Giver! Everything that was made has his finger prints all over it. And the best part? Jesus loves us! When we repent of our sins and receive Jesus as our Savior and Lord, we can look forward to spending ETERNITY with God in heaven!
Carolyn Martel is the former long-time advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.