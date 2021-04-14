A joke: “If you want to be removed from our call list, press one. Your number has been added to our do not call list”. And my question is “why are you continuing to call me to tell me “Your auto warranty has expired. This is the last call before we discontinue call you”. That was seven calls ago.
NOW DOWN to something more history infromative. Ralph Bass very promptly emailed in regards to last week’s On The Outside Looking In question: when did the Nancy Hanks quit stopping in Forsyth. His answer: “The last run of the Nancy Hanks II was April 30, 1971”. Ralph continued with this information: “When the train was put into operation in 1947, Forsyth was not included in the regular stops. Civic leaders, including Forsyth Mayor S. Holmes, pressured the Central of Georgia to make Forsyth a stop and passenger service on the Nancy began on Aug. 1, 1952”
Ralph further commented “that morning about 300 Forsythians boarded the Nancy for Atlanta. Mr. N.A. Hardin had arranged an event-filled day for the passengers. Tour buses carried them to points of interest in the city. Rich’s had a special tea before the weary visitors returned to Forsyth arriving at 7:30 in the evening.”
According to Ralph, in those days a round trip ticket to Atlanta from Forsyth was $2.48.
And more about the Nancy Hanks from George Crawford: “As a child in the forties I traveled from Macon to Atlanta and as I recall, we stopped in Bolingbroke which I remember because previously I had never heard of Bolingbroke. My memory fails me on Forsyth but if we stopped at Bolingbroke, then surely we stopped in Forsyth”.
As many times as I rode the Nancy with my mother, grandmother and several times alone, I only remember stopping in Macon.
Thank you Ralph and George.
GREAT NEWS! Under a headline “Broadband for all” in the Central Georgia Electric Membership Cooperative newsletter---included in your bill---“It will likely take four years to complete the fiber network construction throughout CGEMC’s 14-county service territory. However, we hope to see the first Connect customers online, starting in Monroe County, as early as this summer”.
I RECEIVE a lot of emails, ignoring a majority of them particularly if I do not recognize the sender. But, I couldn’t resist opening this email from Melissa Bugg: “Your writing for The Reporter is absolute garbage”. Wow! She must enjoy reading “garbage” i.e. my column as she termed it. I replied: “Thank you for the compliment and reading On The Outside Looking In and The Reporter. Also, I appreciate your professional critique. Let’s get together for lunch. Let me know where and what time.”
Haven’t heard from her.
AS YOU read, Bo Gregory is out as president of the Development Authority of Monroe County “separating on good terms”. Understand interviewing for a successor has begun and I hope the successor is fired up with the potential of Monroe County.
THE HEADLINE said it all: “City rejects apartments on Hwy. 18 industrial park” and is summed up by one council member’s comment: wonderful idea, bad location. Here are a few more council members’ comments: “One thing I would like to say”; “You know, I mean”; “I just can’t see it”; “great idea, great idea”; “I am not a construction guy”; “I do understand it”; “Everybody is looking for a loophole”.
BEING THREATENED: Over at the county, commissioners are already advocating a T-SPLOST vote with a threat if it does not pass---voted down once before ---with the comment, “we are going to have to raise taxes by one and a quarter mills.”
Here are a couple of commissioner comments: “We got the money coming”; “The fundamental job of the commission is to take care of roads”; “Kelsey Fortner show”; “I am not trying to make it more difficult”; “I know George wishes he was here”.
Here are couple of commission chairman’s comments: “Make it happen” and obviously impressed by being called “coach” by the Sheriff’s deputy who is assigned to commission meeting; “We have a lot of abandoned cemeteries and we can’t notify everybody”.
A LOT of county bills were paid with 79 checks being issued for a total of $776,537.87. Here are a couple of biggies: $191,300 for a leachate tank replacement; $219,385.38 paid to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit; $9,593.70 to Macon Supply; $19,387.20 paid to Harbin Engineering, P.C, for HE project equipment; $9,857.50 for liquid asphalt an environmental fee; $36,785.56 to the Development Authority of Monroe County; $6,203.40 paid to the City of Forsyth for utilities; Child Support Enforcement, $2,569.18 for employee garnishments; CGEMC $7814.76 for utilities; $20,948.15 paid to Butts county for water; AT&T, $70,388.34; $19,739.35 paid to American United Life Insurance for employee, spousal and child supplemental insurance: $11,649.50 for 50-percent down payment of a floating dock.
NO ANSWER to last week’s The Question which was Swints candy manufacturing. So here’s this weeks’ The Question: what is the name of the new “meat” store recently opened in Bolingbroke? First correct answer after twelve noon gets the certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Jonah’s pizza, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Scoops single dip, Forsyth Main Street t-shirt and a Reporter t-shirt.
TO CLOSE with this comment from Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy: “Always follow your heart but take your brains with you.”
GOT a comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at tullaybear@bellsouth.net. Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.