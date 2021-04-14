Wow, seeing all the hysterics directed at Georgia for passing the recent Senate Bill 202 (aka Georgia’s Election Integrity Law) you’d think that in 2020 the Republicans stopped counting votes on election night, sent fellow Democrat observers home, pulled hidden boxes of ballots from under the table, and continued counting once Democrats were no longer present. Wait, Republicans didn’t do that; it was Fulton County Democrats that executed those nefarious activities. So, excuse me if I don’t believe Democrat accusations. Notice the Democrats complaining how Georgia’s new election law will suppress the vote are the same ones who’ve been shouting “voter suppression” for 2+ years because Stacey Abrams lost to Gov. Kemp in 2018. Here’s the kicker, if Dems could find even ONE person who had not been allowed to vote, that person would be trotted out daily. However, in 2+ years they haven’t produced one person who actually claims their vote was suppressed. The Dems accuse, never verify.
FREE, FAIR, and trusted elections are the cornerstone of American democracy. Around the world, wars have been fought and countless people killed over election integrity. You want a war, a civil war? Then establish processes and procedures in which voters feel disenfranchised, feel their vote has been suppressed, and election results manipulated. That’s where the country stood after the 2000 and 2004 elections – people questioned election integrity. Enter the 2004 Jimmy Carter / James Baker Commission on Federal Election Reform (CFER).
THE CFER was a 21-person, bi-partisan committee established to investigate federal elections and make recommendations to insure elections are more secure and less open to manipulation. In 2005, the CFER released a 91-page report that made 87 recommendations. The opening paragraph of the commission’s report reads, “Elections are the heart of democracy. They are the instrument for the people to choose leaders and hold them accountable. At the same time, elections are a core public function upon which all other government responsibilities depend. If elections are defective, the entire democratic system is at risk. Americans are losing confidence in the fairness of elections, and while we do not face a crisis today, we need to address the problems of our electoral system.”
NOT TO discuss all 87 recommendations, let’s consider those most relevant to Election 2020. Those CFER recommendations included:
· Nationwide voter photo ID’s to replace the patchwork of current state ID laws (or lack of ID laws). In 2005, Georgia was one of only six states requiring photo IDs to vote.
· A prohibition on “ballot harvesting”, a process where a 3rd party collects absentee ballots.
· To insure the integrity of elections, observers must be allowed.
· Voting machines must be reliable.
THE COMMISSION found problems 15 years ago, made recommendations to fix them, yet many were never addressed and remained problems in 2020. Actually, it could be argued that the CFER’s report provides a roadmap on how to steal elections. How? Simply do the opposite of the commission’s recommendations. That’s exactly what happened in many states in 2020. Across the country, Leftist organizations (including Stacey Abrams “Fair Fight Action”) used pandemic fears to change voting laws and regulations, Georgia included. The best example of blatantly ignoring the CFER recommendations was absentee ballots. The CFER report specifically warned about absentee ballots stating, “Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” Completely ignoring that warning, almost every state mailed millions of absentee ballots to almost every address, with zero tracking procedures in place. My wife and I received at least four separate absentee ballots. Another example was the ubiquitous use of ballot harvesting – the practice of sending people to nursing homes, apartment complexes, community centers, etc. to collect absentee ballots and take the ballots to “drop boxes.” With millions of absentee ballots sent to almost every address in the country, there were millions of ballots to harvest, and millions of fraud opportunities. Turns out, many, if not all, of the 2020 pandemic law changes were illegal. How so? Because laws and regulations were changed by activist judges and by capricious edicts from Secretaries of States, not by state legislatures. The U.S. Constitution specifically delegates responsibility for election laws to state legislatures, and only the legislatures.
CONTINUING WITH the wanton disregard of the CFER recommendations, last year we saw organizations that actually fought against requiring photo IDs, claiming photo IDs are racist. Democrats and civil rights groups tell us that photo IDs, and asking a voter to produce one, are racist. Help me out here, photo ID’s are required for banking, buying alcohol and cigarettes, getting on an airplane, etc. but asking for one to vote is racist. How exactly are photo IDs racist? Again, the accusation is made, never explained.
REGARDING ELECTION, Republican observers were prohibited in areas of Michigan and sent home early in Georgia. Election Day vote counting was inexplicitly halted in Pennsylvania. Voting machines proved to be unreliable, especially those with no audit trail. In Atrium County, MI it was discovered that voting machines incorrectly gave 6,000 Trump votes to Biden. (Was it human error or were the machines manipulated?) Where else did that occur? We don’t know because most jurisdictions have refused any audit of voting machines. So, instead of implementing the CFER recommendations, in 2020 the exact opposite happened – unrequested absentee ballots were mailed to hundreds of millions of voters; ballot harvesting was rampant; many states still refuse to require photo ID; and judges have refused to allow audits of voting machines.
AFTER LAST November’s elections, I talked to Representative Dale Washburn (R-District 141) about my concerns with election integrity. He told me that election security was his #1 priority going into the 2021 legislative session. Given the nationwide concerns for and doubts about election security, and election shenanigans here in Georgia, Georgia’s Republican legislatures decided to act. The result was Senate Bill 202. SB202 tightens Georgia’s election laws, hopefully making them more secure.
Weekly Thought: Read Rep. Washburn’s excellent summary of SB202 in the March 31 Reporter.