A couple of columns ago, I wrote about spoofing, those phone calls where caller ID identifies the caller as somebody local. Well, spoofing now can be against the law. Beginning just last week, July 1 to be exact, the Federal Communications Commission has passed an “anti-spoofing” law. In essence the spoofing calls we get, answer and find out the call is a spoofer can be in violation of the law. Now, the law is supposed to ensure that calls that come in are actually the number that shows up on our caller ID according to Forbes magazine.
If the phone number is spoofed then the phone carrier, i.e. AT&T, can block the number. Betcha it won’t take long for those in the spoofing business to find a way to get around anti-spoofing. Remember how the government prided itself in call blocking?
I AM writing this and watching and listening to PBS airing “A Capitol Fourth”. I’ve been spending my Fourths for many years watching the program. It has been, or I guess it has become, a family tradition, introduced to me by an uncle who was in WWII.
Yes, I am a U.S. flag waver, salutor, stand-upper when the flag passes by and when the Pledge of Allegiance is spoken and respect what the flags strands for: freedom and the sacrifice made by all who have given me the freedom to write this column.
But now there are some elements among radical liberals, Democrats and Republicans and some other deranged elements of our country that do not respect our flag and what it stands for, as stated earlier, freedom that we should respect and honor.
NOW THAT tourism is beginning to be revived, here are some interesting figures presented by the Executive Director of the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau at the Fosyth/Monroe County Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting last week: in Forsyth and Monroe County the Forsyth hotels and restaurants bring $37.7 million per year in domestic travel spending which translates into $1.7 million in state tax revenues and $900,000 in local sales tax revenues.
She also told the audience the economic impact of domestic travel is $58 million output (sales/revenue) and 768 jobs saving each Monroe County household nearly $300 in taxes.
According to the April hotel/motel tax collections, Holiday Inn Express was the biggest collector of the tax $9,488.05. Hampton Inn came in second, $6,101.94 and third was Comfort Inn $4,434.51.
A total of $47,779.24 in hotel/motel tax was collected in April with $28,667.54 going to the city and $19,111.70 going to the CVB to promote the hotels who collected the tax.
I HAVE been called only once for local Jury Duty and when I got the summons I went not out of duty, but out of pride in doing my civic duty. That’s the reason I was surprised to read how local citizens---200--- were served with jury summons with only 36 showing up ready to decide “guilty or not guilty”.
Of the 200, there were some legitimate excuses filed properly to be excused but others must have just ignored their civic duty.
The Sheriff sent deputies to bring enough citizens to the courtroom to serve and start trials. I have been under the impression that if you were called for jury duty and didn’t show up you were probably served with an arrest warrant and spent a night in jail.
OVER AT the county, the next county commission meeting is going to be interesting. Wondering if “His Majesty” oops, Coach, will regally apologize for his lying comment against the editor of this newspaper. Doubtful. Facing the end of the month with a lot of money due, 79 taxpayer checks were written totaling well over half-a-million, $714,421.70 to be exact with $576 paid to Allgood Pest Control Solutions for pest control. One of the biggest checks, $29,948.05 , was paid to Butts County for water, soaked us for $15,515.26. Described as “GAP Financing” the Development Authority of Monroe County got a $6.992.85 check. Forsyth Cablenet got a boost in paying for their new building with $4,255.98 taxpayer check.
Getting rid of waste was expensive, paying Georgia Department of Natural Resources $17,795.93 for solid waste disposal fees. Monroe County Navicent Hospital received a check for $52,386.67 for July 2021 appropriations and the biggest, $208.094.71, paid to United Grading and Excavation.
If you want to see how else our taxpayer was spent, go the county web site and click on the finance page tab.
THE HISTORICAL marker in Culloden honoring JoAnn Robinson was identified first by Maida Evans, who gets a certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Jonas’ Pizza, single dip from Scoops, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, Monroe County and Forsyth Main Street t-shirt.
Here’s The Question for this week: What was the name of the clown that entertained at the Summer Reading Program conducted by the Monroe County Library? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the certificate. Hint: It wasn’t the county commission chairman.
WELL, A Capitol Fourth is over. I watched it twice, and I am finished writing this column so I’ll close out with my most favorite comedian and real person, George Carlin: “They always say the vice president is just a heartbeat away from the presidency. Don’t they mean the lack of a heartbeat?”
Okay, another from George Carlin: “Here’s some fun: Just keep calling telephone numbers at random and yelling, “Get off the line”.
GOT a comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Don Daniel at tullaybear@bellsouth.net. Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.