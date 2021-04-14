A new AT&T cell phone tower is up on Hill Road, complete with a light on top to warn off airplanes flying out of Monroe County International Airport.
The cows that graze and sleep around it probably enjoy having a “night light”.
“Is it working yet?” I asked the landowner, Phil Ham.
“I don’t think so,” said Ham. But soon.
Meanwhile Central Georgia EMC subcontractors have begun running fiber internet across Monroe County to extend access to their customers. The internet and cell phones bring good and bad. For better or worse, they will increasingly be with us in Monroe County soon.
What will high-speed, county-wide fiber internet service do to Monroe County’s home building boom? Ever seen gas poured on a fire?
The last year of COVID and riots seems to have soured Americans on city living. The problem with cities is that they are governed by Democrats. The last Republican mayor of Atlanta was Nedom Angier, in 1877. After 144 years of one-party rule, you get, well, Atlanta: a petri dish of corruption, incompetence and crime. Last summer we watched rioters burn down a Wendy’s in Atlanta for no good reason. The city led the way in imposing mask mandates and other restrictions. These are not nice places to live. Atlanta’s murder rate doubled last year. It’s gotten so bad that Atlanta police reversed an earlier decision to no longer chase criminals on the roads.
Also hurting cities, we learned that COVID seems to spread more in areas with high population density. So as rural areas get high-speed internet, there is only one thing cities have to keep people there: cultural events, like arts and pro sports. With COVID, those were gone too.
So rural counties like Monroe are poised to explode. And it’s not just residents fleeing Atlanta. Monroe County’s busiest real estate attorney, Bob Harris, tells me almost every closing he has done lately involves someone moving to Monroe County from Henry County.
These Henry County refugees usually have one beg of their new Monroe County office holders: please don’t let this become Henry County.
You’ll see on page 3A of this week’s paper that we’re not heeding them very well. Monroe County set a new monthly record in March issuing 54 permits for new homes. If that torrid rate continued, the county would add 780 homes in a year. If those homes averaged 3 people in each domicile, that would mean our population would grow by 2,340, almost 10 percent in a year.
For those of us who were here in 2007-08, a real estate boom may bring shivers. The real estate crash of 2008 left us with lots of unfinished subdivisions, bankrupt developers and nearly tanked our nation’s financial system. But there is a difference. Jim Edwards, CEO of United Bank, told the Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club that banks have a much better debt and cash situation than they did in 2008.
And developers apparently learned something too. In 2008 many developers were borrowing big money to install curbs, gutters, pools, tennis courts and infrastructure for new subdivisions like Adamsville Park. But developers today are mostly just adding homes to existing subdivisions, or building neighborhoods with nicer homes but more modest amenities. They’re only building those things which can be passed on to someone else.
There are always a few negative Neds who whine and moan about being in a growing community. They can’t find a parking place to eat at Jonah’s and have to walk a whole block. Or traffic is so bad it takes them 90 seconds to get from Dairy Queen to the courthouse. Ignore those people. If you’ve ever lived in a declining community, and I have, then you know that growth is a blessing. “A growing population is a king’s glory,” wrote King David (Proverbs 14:28), “a prince without subjects has nothing.”
The people moving into Monroe County are fleeing metro areas that have been destroyed by liberal policies. So we need to bring back the Welcome Wagon. Let’s take them gifts from local businesses. And then offer this admonition: You’re asking us not to become Henry County. That only happens if you refuse to bring your bad Henry County voting habits with you. Leave the liberalism where it belongs: in the cratering morass of the cities it has ruined.