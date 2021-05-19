The Reporter this week introduces a new High Falls columnist, Lee Ann “Gonzo” Gonzalez. As you will read, Gonzalez knows High Falls well and enjoys building community amongst her neighbors. Welcome aboard, Lee Ann.
When we first moved to High Falls 27 years ago, we called it the “California” of Monroe county. I’m sure that term still fits today. We chose the area because it was close enough to “town” so as not be a pain in the butt to drive to work, yet still far enough away that the patrons of the eating and drinking establishment we both worked in would not want to follow us home at closing time.
Ah, those were the good ole days. Simpler days. We were happy. We lived in a little house we rented from “Dr. C.” We were expecting a baby.
Then the flood came. It was like nothing we had ever seen before. It washed away our historic bridge. Many people were trapped, temporarily, on the “other side” of the road bridge. It flooded properties all around the lake. Devastation was everywhere. People from Macon and parts further south came rushing into Forsyth. They had no clean water, and there were coffins floating down the river.
How much do those days resemble this past year? It was definitely a different kind of disaster for sure. But the theme of “disruption, loss and isolation” is the same.
So many people lost more in a short time than they could ever have imagined, family, friends, jobs, and businesses.
We were “trapped in our houses” once again. But thankfully those flood waters receded, and slowly the tide is turning on our latest wrath of nature as well. I think we are now in the “in between.” Taking stock of what is left, while still mourning the loss of what is gone.
I know it may be a small thing compared to what others have lost during this pandemic, but I for one am a little sad that “poof,” just like that, one of our iconic businesses is gone. Kelly’s Bait and Tackle is no more.
Built in 1964 and run by the same family for all those years. Kelly’s was a true High Falls kind of place. If you went there, you know what I mean. I am sure most of us who have lived out here for a long time have our own stories to tell about it. Both good and bad I suppose.
I remember back in the day when money was tight, all I had to do was ask and I got a tank full of gas until next payday, on “my word”. That doesn’t happen anywhere anymore.
I once had a friend of mine visiting from the big city. Her being an ITP (Inside the Perimeter) sort of girl, the first place I took her down here was Kelly’s. (yes, I am “that” friend) My sweet city mouse’s face immediately started looking a little worried as she looked around at all the “displays” in the store. She said to me, “I am afraid of this place, there are a lot of DEAD things in here!” I just smiled and told her it wasn’t the dead things she needed to worry about.
I was once hit by a drunk driver in front of the store. He pulled in, got out, walked into the store and hid in the walk -in cooler. He had downed several beers before the cops drug him out of there. I guess he figured he was going to jail anyway.
I like old stuff, I like things with character, not a big fan of change. But one thing life has taught me, the only sure thing is change. And as the world around us changes, so do we. We adapt.
Moving forward I hope we all take things a little slower. I hope we all take the time to appreciate the people and places in our lives. Let’s get to know the people in our neighborhoods, support our communities and our local businesses. Because who knows what’s coming next.
Gonzo
P.S. What’s coming next for this little column: Community events and news, High Falls History. And a “People in your Neighborhood” segment (because Mr. Rogers was right).
Email Lee Ann Gonzalez of High Falls at laemtp@gmail.com.