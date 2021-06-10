Our family visited both Lake Oconee and Lake Sinclair over the Memorial Day holiday. It got me thinking: has anyone done a cultural comparison of the two lakes?
I mean Lake Oconee is the lake with six golf courses and the Ritz-Carlton. Most of the communities on Lake Oconee are gated. Some of the wealthiest people from north Georgia and the Atlanta area, from Kirby Smart to Zac Brown to Ben Roethlisberger, own homes on Lake Oconee.
Lake Sinclair, on the other hand, is home to the hard-working regular folks of Middle Georgia. The guy who owns a plumbing business in Macon. The pastor of a decent-sized church in Eatonton. The veterinarian from Forsyth. It’s the common man’s lake.
On Lake Sinclair, you’re likely to see some homes with 15 cars parked in the driveway and in the yard. Smoke trickles up a Boston butt on the smoker They’ve invited over their friends and family for a PAR-TAY.
On Lake Oconee, such a party would have the frowns of neighbors, and the attention of the community security guards.
On Lake Sinclair, you see many homeowners doing their own work on their homes. You’ll see dad with his shirt off putting a new roof on the cabin, or cleaning the gutters, while the family plays in the water.
On Lake Oconee, you rarely see the homeowner working on their own home. The Buckhead crowd hires people for that.
At Lake Sinclair, there are some nice boats. But people take whatever watercraft they’ve got. An old pontoon boat held together with duct tape will work. A jon boat with patches in the hull is OK.
At Lake Oconee, families cruise the lake showing off their $100,000 boats.
At Lake Sinclair, you can wear cutoff jeans, sip Mountain Dew or Busch Light and fish with a cane pole.
At Lake Oconee, you’ll probably find boaters wearing Ralph Lauren attire and sipping Chardonnay.
Feel free to add your own observations. One is not better than the other. They’re just different. Hey, maybe next week we can compare High Falls Lake and Lake Juliette.
• The Monroe County Development Authority on Tuesday agreed to offer the job of president to a candidate who is expected to accept. See details in a coming Reporter.
• Word reached the Reporter at press time that the Dollar General store in High Falls is closed because all the employees quit. I don’t recall a problem like this in my lifetime. Gov. Brian Kemp has ended the $300 per week jobless benefit from the feds, effective at the end of this month. Hopefully that will spur more people to go back to work.
•Speaking of Kemp, reportedly about half of the Republicans at the state convention at Jekyll Island over the weekend booed the governor. Monroe County had a good delegration there (see photo). I haven’t asked them yet if they were booing. We’ve had our issues with Kemp as secretary of state. But he’s been a much better governor than he was secretary of state. He has cut taxes, signed laws protecting the unborn, encouraged work (see above), and, most importantly, kept Georgia open during a COVID panic that is looking increasingly absurd and wrong. I’m a Trump fan but he was dead wrong to criticize Kemp for opening Georgia too early last year. Many think Kemp should’ve done more to stop election fraud. But what governor has successfully overturned the 2020 elections results? None. Yes, Mark Zuckerburg tilted the result by pouring millions into boards of elections in blue counties in Georgia. Yes secretary of state Brad Raffensperger was dead wrong to change the election rules. But Kemp could stop neither. He has now signed legislation to fix this. My fear is that Republicans divide and give the state to Stacy Abrams. Don’t do that. Vernon Jones is a lifelong Democrat who has “women baggage” and who voted for abortion. Stick with Kemp. He took a lot of hatred for keeping Georgia open. He deserves our thanks, and re-election.