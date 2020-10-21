I subscribe to three newspapers, delivered to my house, the paper version, not the electronic/on line versions. I enjoy holding the pages in my hand, flipping the pages and getting ink on my hands. The three newspapers are of course this one, The Macon Telegraph and The Wall Street Journal. I subscribe to The Telegraph simply because sometimes there is news about the region, Monroe County and the obituaries. Well, honestly I subscribe for the crossword puzzles, two of them. Every morning I can ride my stationery bike for five miles which takes me 30 minutes and I can complete the two crosswords----with a ballpoint pen.
Then I use The Telegraph to wipe the due off the lawn chairs and table on the deck. Get my cup of coffee and settle down to read The Wall Street Journal. Three cups of coffee later, I am still digesting the content, being totally amazed at the multi-million dollar home listed in the homes section of Friday.
I concur with about 90 percent of the WSJ’s editorial page, letters to the editor and headline news choices. Here’s something I learned: the collective net worth of the wealthiest North Americans grew by 37% to $12.5 trillion. Even during his Covid19 pandemic and the number of individuals in North America worth at least $30 million rose to 104,440. Hey, do you know any of them?
Of course New York City has the most individuals with a net worth of $30 million or more. No, I don’t know any of them unless President Trump counts.
THE FAVORITE drink of columnist/journalist, Southern story teller Lewis Grizzard’s was Tab. I made sure I kept a six-pack of Tab in my refrigerator when I was expecting Lewis to come. Well, there is some bad news, Coca-Cola is no longer gonna produce Tab. Tab came on the market in 1963 and was Coca Cola’s first diet soda.
IF NETWORK SPORTScasters would shut up gabbing and the fake crowd noises were muted, I just might enjoy watching football. Having covered high school football as a sports reporter, I have finally come to the conclusion football is a game of run two plays, pass and then kick.
JUST MAYBE, our Secretary of State will come out of this stupor and make a decision on the Monroe and Bibb County line issue after county commissioner George Emami proposed sending tax bills to all properties in the territory considered Monroe County under the Scarborough surveyed county line.
WAITING TO vote at our county precincts Nov. 3 just may be a short stand-in-line wait since over 3,000 Monroe Countians have already early voted. In person early voting continues on weekdays through Friday Oct. 24. Just show up at the county administration building between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, WILL and I walked from The Reporter to Georgia Bob’s for lunch and a group of four or five young men were there eating. Will, always being on the look-out for a story, asked the young men where they were headed. Almost in unison they replied to the Trump rally in Macon and they were Trump supporters.
I have received reports that a lot of Monroe Countians were at the rally, after all we are a majority Republican community. I have seen a couple of Biden-Harris yard signs but more Trump/Pence signs.
I would like to interview a Biden/Harris supporter with the only intent attempting to understand.
One of my ex-father-in-laws explained the difference between Republicans and Democrats; Republicans want you to earn it and Democrats want to give away what you have earned. I agree and that is why I am a Republican.
THE FIRST answer to The Question came from Debbie Menard naming three of the five Mexican restaurants we have in Forsyth. She gets the certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Reporter t-shirt, single cone of ice cream from Scoops, slice of Jonah’s pizza and a Forsyth Main Street t-shirt.
Here’s The Question for this week: what is the title of Publisher Will Davis’ book? First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
MR. CHAIRMAN: I know you have asserted that my property tax assessment has not gone up as I said in my column. I know my tax bill has gone up. I will report fully my findings next week.
UP UNTIL Oct. 13, our county finance director Lorrie Robinson has paid out $522.882.39 with 81 checks. County attorney Ben Vaughn got a $6,999.95 check; Bound Tree Medical was paid $13,568.61 for medical supplies. Our District Attorneys’ new office is getting $17,350 for equipping his new office and we aid $175,933.32 to the Towaliga Judicial for two fiscal year 2021 bills; Utility Partners got a $36,190.84 check for a whole bunch of bills.
THIS FROM Greg Head via Facebook: “I’ve always wondered why liberals were referred to as the Left and conservatives as the Right. Then I found this Bible verse…’The heart of the wise inclines to the right , but he heart of the fool to the left’. Ecclesiastes 10:20
