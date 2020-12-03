WOW! My emails runneth over! The comment or idea by the District 4 Commissioner that a $100-a-year permit be issued if you want to use the county recycling centers to dump your garbage has caused computer and phone overload. Many of the comments referred back in time to “gully dumping” and those hideous often overflowing dumpsters located all over county.
You need to understand why such a suggestion is needed: the commissioners wanted the TSPLOST money so they could do a lot of spending, particularly on roads. Now that they don’t have that anticipated money, looking for how to spend our taxpaying money has gotten out of “whack”. They think a dumpster diving and dumping permit is an idea to balance the budget.
Don’t be surprised if another or some more wild hair ideas come spewing forth sorta like Forsyth imposing a “too close” (12 inches) to the parking line fine in anticipation of the fines going into the city kitty. Guess I will need to file, as you can also, an Open Records Request to find just how many “too close” the city gendarmes have issued and how much has been paid.
EACH WEEK, as you read, go to county web site finance page where every paid check is listed as to who received what amount. Then, maybe as I do, you will be surprised just how our tax money is spent to whom, for what and the amount even the amount pay for toilet paper.
Just before Thanksgiving when the county offices were holiday vacated, only five checks were written for a piddling amount of only $9,581.11 down from the previous week’s checks, $1,056,984.75.
WHEN I started this newspaper 48 years ago, one of my editorial advocacies was adopting county zoning ordinances along with county water and a county wide fire department. The one that raised the ire of the commissioners at that time was zoning. The outcry from the commissioners was “no way” and citizens adamantly opposed to zoning with the war cry, “I don’t want the county telling me what I can do with my property”
As the headline blared last week, the county, the county zoning board again rejected the developer’s zoning request.
IF YOU don’t think Bolingbroke (Bolingacon) is the up and coming city and neighborhood to live in, an affluent resident recently hosted a party----political fund raiser-----with some with some political “hope to be influencers” donating some “big money” (actually a drop in the bucket) $300,000+ to the campaign of the Republican senator hope-to-bes.
Since Bolingacon doesn’t have a city tax or a city police department, the individual donations were made to impress or for a tax-write off or just to brag. Glad I wasn’t invited because I would have been shunned since I am out-of checks. Guess cash would have been OK but moths like to live in my billfold and would have hated disturbing them.
Remember this when you have the urge to donate to political hacks and wannabes: impress with cash, charge if you are broke. Never ask for a cash receipt. That is a political faux pas to be never forgotten.
A MONROE Countian will be going to the University of Virginia and Justin Wachtel will start his freshman year with a scholarship. J. Clanzy was the first with the answer The Question was where Justin is going to school. J. Clanzy gets a certificate for a Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Jonah’s pizza, single school of Scoops ice cream, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, Reporter t-shirt and a t-shirt from Forsyth Main street.
Here’s The Question for this week: There is a new “sports team” at Mary Persons. What is that sport? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the certificate with the best tasting and wearing goodies.
THE CITY of Forsyth has a “2021 proposed budget”. I haven’t seen the numbers advertised but if you want to see it, a copy of the proposed budget is on file in the office of the Clerk of the City of Forsyth and may be examined and inspected by the public, I assume at the Forsyth Alderman Hall at 5 West Adams Street.
Not surprised but wonder why they haven’t advertised the numbers budget in this the legal organ for the city. Maybe they have and I just missed it.
DOGGONE IT! I missed the “Downtown Christmas Open House” in Forsyth this past Saturday due to a previous obligation. From what I have heard, it was a success for those merchants who participated. Maybe they will do it again. But, regardless, do as much of your Christmas shopping at home, in downtown Forsyth, not all shopping at “to the Wall Mark”.
FYI: THE worst plague of all time is the one that killed the most people in the shortest period of time---was not the bubonic plague of the 14th century; it was the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919, which took more that 20 million lives in a matter of months.
CONTACT Don Daniel at tullaybear@bellsouth.net. Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.