Although our county commissioners voted to impose term limits, it was a most “dud” attempt that meant nothing. As the story goes, Commissioner John Ambrose made the motion to impose three term limits. The vote was three for....Ambrose, Commissioners George Emami and Lamarcus Davis. Both the Chairman and Commissioner Rowland voted no.
When Will polled Reporter readers on his Facebook page, those wanting term limits, within 30 minutes, 119 expressed favor for term limits and only six voted no for term limits. Wonder if two county commissioners and their family members composed the other four. As of Sunday night at 7:31, 305 were in favor of term limits and 10 against.
Of course, to impose term limits, such action has to be presented for state approval. In other words, our legislative delegation has to start the action. Hang on! As Will reported, two of our representatives, Dickey and Washburn, like our chairman, gave “great excuses” to not support any such legislation with the self-excuse, such as the one by Rep. Dickey: “You don’t need legislation when voters can term them out every four years.”
My personal opinion is that every elected person (politicians) should have imposed term limits. The “good life” should be shared.
LEGALIZED CASINO gambling is a topic of conversations up in Atlanta now that our legislature is in session. What the proponents are suggesting is casino sites all over the state emphasizing locations all over the state that would “trap” those coming through our state via the interstates.
Some legislators are tooting the horn of their areas all along the three interstates coming and going through Georgia as well as Atlanta.
My point, as I have stated many, many times, Forsyth and Monroe County are ideal locations for casinos. Over 75,000 vehicles come through Forsyth every 24 hour and we have 14 hotels/motels with over 3,000 rooms. And, finally, we have a down town that is becoming the middle Georgia restaurant mecca.
So here’s my question to you: are in favor of casinos in Forsyth Monroe County. And I pose that same question to our legislative delegation. Might boil down to a Baptist-Methodist pulpit issue.
GASTRIC SLEEVE was used to help a local woman loose ninety-pounds and Malcolm Calhoun was the first with that answer to The Question. He receives a certificate for a Dozen Dunkin donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Jonah’s pizza, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, single scoop of Scoops ice cream, Reporter –shirt and Forsyth Main Street t-shirt.
Here’s The Question for this week: where are Monroe County women learning self-defense? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
THREE OF our county water tanks are getting some maintenance to the water holders; the water tanks are in Smarr, High Falls and up here in Bount. Costs us $40,546. We also paid AT&T $40,234.18 for telephone service all over the county owned properties. The biggest check, $832,131.02, went to Blount Construction Company for resurfacing. We paid Butts County $28,473.01 for water. We paid CCN Distributing $9.50 for water cooler rental supposedly to drink, Macon, Butts County and Forsyth water with Macon Water Authority getting $5,556.66.
Free healthcare was supplied to seven inmates in our county jail, with us paying $41,079.13 to the Medical Center of Georgia with one check for $38,169. Wonder if that was for injuries to the inmate for “avengance”? Monroe County Hospital got a $53,000 check which included our February 2021 appropriations.
I am sure that we are paying $2,577.64 through payroll deductions to Child Support Enforcement through garnishment for 12 county employees.
The Georgia Public Safety Training Center received a $22,292.10 check for providing food for the inmates at the county jail. Don’t know where Ginn Motor Company is located but we purchased five 2021 Dodge Chargers for $132,875.
Ninety-nine checks were written, totaling $1,364,040.05. Yep, that’s right one-million plus.
ENJOY THIS: Bullet proof vests, fire escapes and windshield wipers were invented by women.
Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972. Email him at tullaybear@bellsouth.net to answer The Question or make a printable comment.